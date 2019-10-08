OPERA LADY: Met Opera series returns at Desert Sky

Well, fellow opera lovers, here it is again — the beginning of the latest Met Opera Live in HD Series 2019-2020, right here at Green Valley’s Desert Sky Cinema. It starts this Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. with Puccini’s “Turandot” starring the incomparable dramatic soprano Christine Goerke.
Goerke received once-in-a-lifetime reviews as Brünnhilde in Wagner’s “Die Walküre” (from the Ring Cycle) in last year’s season, and the very difficult role of Turandot should be another milestone in her extraordinary career.
Next is Massenet’s “Manon” on Saturday, Oct. 26, with soprano Lisette Oropesa as Manon, and tenor Michael Fabiano as the besotted DeGrieux.
Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly,” with soprano Hui He and tenor Andrea Carè in Anthony Minghella’s charming and beautiful production, featuring puppets and mimes, follows on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The Met is reaching out to more modern opera lovers with Philip Glass’ “Akhnaten,” with countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, on Saturday, Nov. 23, with a production that includes acrobats and jugglers, and Alban Berg’s “Wozzeck” on Jan. 11, 2020, starring baritone Peter Mattei as the troubled title character, with the Met’s new Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin at the podium.
Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” was this season’s opening opera, and it will be telecast live in HD on Feb. 1, with bass baritone Eric Owens and soprano Angel Blue in the title roles. Both of them and the production have already received stunning reviews this past week.
Mezzo soprano Joyce DiDonato will star in Handel’s “Agrippina,” telling of intrigue and impropriety in ancient Rome, on Saturday, Feb. 29 (2020 is a Leap Year!), followed by Wagner’s “Der Fliegende Holländer” on March 14, with bass baritone Bryn Terfel and soprano Anja Kampe in her Met debut.
Finally, Puccini’s “Tosca,” with glorious soprano Anna Netrebko and tenor Brian Jagde, will play on Saturday, April 11, and the season ends with Donizetti’s “Maria Stuarda” on May 9, 2020, with soprano Diane Damrau as Maria Stuarda, mezzo Jamie Barton as Queen Elizabeth I, and Stephen Costello as the Earl of Leicester.
All live performances are on Saturday mornings, with encores offered on the following Wednesday evenings. Tickets are $27, Seniors $25. Check with Desert Sky Cinema for the varying times, which are earlier here in Arizona as they are live from the Met in HD from New York City.
The Opera Lady provides her own take on each opera in her summaries (along with the one provided by the Met) and introduces each opera beforehand. I am certainly looking forward to some incredible Met performances, as usual, and look forward to seeing you all again.
For further information: metopera.org/season/inCinema