OPEN STUDIOS BECKONS Three days of color & creativity

Area artists have new collections of colorful canvases and are looking forward to welcoming anyone who appreciates art, color and creativity to their Open Studios on March 11, 12 and 13.
For the 14th annual Santa Cruz Valley Open Studios Tour, more than 50 artists from Green Valley, Amado, Tubac, Tumacacori and Rio Rico will have a vivid and varied selection to give art seekers a reason to visit, explore and buy a new bold and bright, or serene and subdued, piece of art to add a bit of freshness at home.
Two local artists are new to Open Studios and welcome the public to their first event.
Kristin Harvey’s home studio in Green Valley is a radiant rainbow of color that she thrives on. She creates bold, colorful, acrylic, mixed-media paintings that capture the beauty of the Southwestern desert.
“I’m inspired by the rich color that surrounds us in our sunrises and sunsets, and also the Mexican culture that permeates our own in Southern Arizona,” Harvey says. “I’m a colorist fascinated by the flora and fauna the desert offers and invite color lovers to come and share my creative experience and shop for original paintings — framed and unframed — plus greeting cards, tote bags and pillows.”
Brad Grant creates realistic-style art from photos he takes that strike him as a good reference for his art.
“In some instances, I crop the photo to establish balance in shapes and values. I do an initial line drawing on the canvas or paper, then block in areas to establish a range of lights and darks,” Grant explained. “From that point it’s a matter of gradually developing definition of the image using color, lights and darks, and paying close attention to how the lines and shapes relate to each other.”
He will be offering 25 to 30 pieces of originals and prints that will be set up under a canopy on the driveway at his home in Quail Creek.
Shay Lopez has invited Brenda Peo, Martha Kelly, Katie Hall Reynolds and Kathleen Benyak to show and sell their art at his Tinaja Desert Art Retreat in Green Valley.
Lopez paints with oils and acrylics. He also creates sculptures, wire constructions, hanging mobiles, paper maché masks and ceramics.
Kathleen Benyak’s fluid art style is inspired by the earth, patterns from above, geological formations, sea life, celestial events and nature’s phenomena while using vivid colors in her works.
“I use acrylic paints with gold leaf, watercolor and pastels and am always trying new styles, mediums and techniques. I enjoy Open Studios as it’s a time where the public, buyers and artists have an opportunity to meet and talk,” Benyak remarked.
In Green Valley, Open Studios booklets are available at Posada Java, the Chamber of Commerce, Joyner-Green Valley Library, Quail Creek and the Santa Rita Art League.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.