OODLES OF POODLES! Doggies party on at park

In 2006, local residents Dick and Pam Duchaine were walking Charlie, their standard poodle, and they met Chuck Parsons walking his two standard poodles, Maggie and Kiwi.
Chuck and his wife, Dana, had just moved to Green Valley, while Dick and Pam came to town in 1999.
Chuck was invited to bring his two “girls” to the Continental ball field to play with Charlie on a Sunday. I’m sure CHARLIE was excited to have his very own ANGELS!
Slowly but surely, the word was getting out that poodles were meeting at the ball field. The Poodle Party had begun! They met at the ball field until 2008, then moved to the dog park at the town of Sahuarita's Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park, where they still meet every Sunday.
Chuck collected the poodle parents' email addresses, and the list today has more than 30 families. It's used to inform The Poodle Party families of time changes and announce upcoming events, such as Secret Santa for Poodles, and birthday and holiday photo shoots. The Poodle Party participated in the 2019 White Elephant Parade that included poodles of all three sizes: toy, miniature and standards.
Sadly, Charlie passed. Not too long after, the Duchaines got Frankie, their sixth black standard poodle. Frankie shares his birthday with America, and celebrated his second birthday on the the Fourth of July. He is quite the firecracker!
After the passing of Maggie, the Parsons adopted Miko, a white standard poodle. Sadly, Kiwi and Miko are gone now as well. Chuck and Dana now have their fourth standard, a male black-and-white parti-poodle named Mojo.
Chuck and Mojo are the project managers for the beautiful Desert Meadows Park in Green Valley. The project began in January 2014, and you will most likely see Mojo with Chuck as they oversee the park together.
While at Desert Meadows Park, you can see the beautiful metal art of a standard poodle — aka Charlie — running in the Memory-Lock Garden. Nearby on the metal fence, you can see brass tags with the names of both the Duchaine and Parsons poodles, along with many other families’ pets. Chuck and the Duchaines played a vital role in all aspects of this amazing area of the park.
In the Library Garden, the Duchaines donated a unique piece of flagstone from Arizona's White Mountains. On it is inscribed the words: “Friends who meet and greet in the park remain happy, healthy and fit for many a day!” Charlie is included in a scene with friends at the park. Be sure to look for it.
The Poodle Party and Desert Meadows Park outings are still meeting and greeting, albeit at a distance. I’m sure the love for the breed and beauty of the park will ensure they continue meeting for many a day.
Both families’ contributions have helped make Green Valley a beautiful, happy and fun place to be. Thank you Chuck, Dana, Dick, Pam and all the poodles.