'ONE TOTAL WHOLE': Whigham's Southwestern home style

An Earl Whigham home is easy to spot — look for dramatic sculptural-shaped walls that surround and blend into the home. Along with unique, highly textured adobe-looking exteriors, traditional Spanish arches, red territorial tile roofs, bell towers, and niches for statues, Whigham homes exemplify what is known in design as The One Total Whole.
The style stands out. Whigham built more than 2,000 homes in the Tucson–Green Valley area. He drew inspiration from Santa Fe adobe homes and Alamo-style architecture, and used a mix of Sinaloa- and Pueblo-style finishes for the exterior walls that resembled hand-mudded adobe. By offsetting the concrete blocks, the walls replicate the imperfect look of sunbaked adobe bricks. The Sinaloa-Pueblo craftsmanship makes Whigham homes unique.
Like so many of us here in the Green Valley area, Earl Whigham relocated to work. He started out as a contractor in Louisiana and came to Tucson to do speculation building. He knew the business well and was involved in all aspects of the process.
His first subdivision was on River Road, just west of Oracle in Tucson. His masonry style was highly unique, and that project led to seven more subdivisions including Camino Santiago Villas in Tucson. Driving west on Speedway, you recognize the Whigham subdivision on Santiago immediately because of the style. There is no mistaking its harmonious flowing facades, repeating arches and trademark exteriors.
Sinaloa & Pueblo touches
Earl and his wife, Kitty, became interested in Green Valley and senior living in the desert. He envisioned Esperanza Estates as an ideal senior living community and built there from 1976 to 1986.
His ability to blend the elements of design with the principles of repetition, emphasis, balance, variety and unity allowed his designs to create harmony. For example, in some homes he combined a series of arches from large to small in one area, and using the principle of repetition, had a series of rectangles in another area.
Using the Sinaloa- and Pueblo-style exterior finishes, Whigham used texture to add emphasis. His signature texture is what makes the homes so recognizable. They stand out. The same element is repeated in Esperanza Estates’ long streets of houses and quads, which come together in an aesthetically pleasing unity. How better to create a sense of community than to create a harmonious dwelling that connects people and their homes?
The Whighams built their residence in Esperanza Estates, west of La Cañada bordering the West Desert Preserve, and resided there longer than any other home they had previously owned. It was a very special place to them.
Whigham died in 2013 at age 90. In his obituary, it was noted that he served in the Pacific theatre in WWII as a highly decorated U.S. Navy commander.
Pride of place
Fast forward to today. Esperanza Estates is a thriving neighborhood with lots of people willing to help maintain the unique look of a Whigham subdivision. HOA president Dave Sielken pointed out how well the layout of the homes worked together for senior living. People could interact with neighbors or be as private as they want to be.
Among the strengths of the community is that residents have pride of ownership and draw on people’s expertise to help keep up the unique Whigham subdivision.
One of the interesting design elements of the houses or the quad layouts is the use of color. Individual houses that are connected by walls are painted the same color, such as tan, but the next series of houses may be white. The unity of colors make the individual facades look larger and harmonious.
When driving around Green Valley, it is fun to spot a Whigham home. If you drive just north of the GVR Abrego North Center, you can spot a small Whigham subdivision called Casas de Abrego at Via Terrenal. And in Country Club Estates, several more can be found.
Oasis indoors & out
My favorite of the many beautiful Whigham homes here in Green Valley sits on the corner of Paseo de Golf and Del Curso in Country Club Estates. Built in 1983, it has been lovingly kept up and landscaped. Its current owners, Billy Kidd and Andy DeCraene, who arrived in 2007, have added their touches. Its tall property wall surrounds and divides the yard into the front courtyard and little private gardens around back.
As you wander the property, you see Whigham’s niches and arches used in unique ways. With the arched window in the front, the tower and its arched openings, the arched gate, and the large and small wall niches, each area flows into the next. Inside the house, the doorways are also arched.
This home is a perfect example of how to create an oasis of green indoors and out. In the middle of the house is a glass-walled atrium open to the sky. The living room has built-in bookcases and niches, a traditional beehive fire-place, and a large arched picture window that frames the private front courtyard with its mature plantings. Everywhere are statues and artwork in amongst thriving cactus, flowers, bushes, and trees.
Artwork and mosaics adorn all of the niches that are generously used in a Whigham home. Sielken says the Whigham-built walls are very thick and make these homes cooler in the heat of the summer. I noticed inside the Paseo de Golf home that the windows and doorways are substantially thick. This not only helps keep the hot sun out, but it adds to the design as well.
Another Green Valley Whigham homeowner says his house is “as sturdy as a castle, it exudes quality and charisma!”
For those interested in architecture, the Southwest look of old traditional European Spanish influences combined with the Native pueblo construction and communal layout is unique. From corbels and roof parapets to private passageways, our architectural styles here in the American Southwest are iconic.