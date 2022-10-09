Ilse Borden

Ilse Borden plays the baritone saxophone at a recent practice. At left are Stewart Stanger, Ulla Rasilainen and Zachary Johnson.

 Ellen Sussman Special to the Green Valley News

Dancer, choreographer, musician, model, bodybuilder, Hollywood actress.

Ilse Borden isn’t one who will look back on her life and say, “I should have…” 



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?