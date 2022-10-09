Dancer, choreographer, musician, model, bodybuilder, Hollywood actress.
Ilse Borden isn’t one who will look back on her life and say, “I should have…”
Most recently, she joined the Green Valley Jazz Band, where she enjoys playing her baritone saxophone with 20 other musicians under the leadership of Mike Finkelstein.
He calls her “the spark plug of the band."
"Her strong low-note playing provides an important backbone to the band’s arrangements," Finkelstein said.
“She is a vital member, always coming early to set up for us and chatting away in English or German with other musicians."
Borden grew up in Germany, where her father had a band in the late 1950s.
As a young woman, she emigrated to New York but didn’t like the cold and found her way to California.
She has had a variety of careers and work experiences but music has stayed with her.
In Los Angeles, she worked as a nurse. Seeking to supplement her salary, she went to a casting agent who did commercials.
“One thing leads to another,” she said. “I danced with Gene Kelly in a seminar. That was in the late 1960s, and I was in my late 20s. And I did choreography in the (1981) movie ‘Pennies from Heaven.'"
At 20th Century Fox she worked with Goldie Hawn and George Segal in the 1976 movie “The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox.” That led her to 11 years working as a choreographer and stage manager.
With a well-toned body, she found work as a model in the Los Angeles Merchandise Mart.
“I was a size 8 and worked as a sports model at car and boat shows and floated around to different events,” she said.
As a choreographer and dancer in Las Vegas, someone told her she should be in body building.
“I was always very athletic,” she said.
That led Borden to Colorado, where she taught bodybuilding seminars. She did weight training at Metro State University of Denver, where she was “older than all the others.”
Borden visited Hawaii and ended up living there for 10 years, where dancing the hula came naturally. While in Hawaii she became friends with a woman who had a home in Green Valley and Borden came for a visit.
It’s been home since 2011, and she found herself teaching the hula for Green Valley Recreation.
Borden’s life became emotional and difficult when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017.
“I had surgeries and radiation but the doctors here, Dr. (Bruce) Porterfield and the others, they saved my life.
“I had a great support system of women here in Green Valley. They would drive me to doctors and appointments,” she said of that tough time.
Then came the pandemic and Borden found herself staying home much of the time to keep her health intact.
When Finkelstein called her to play in the summer Jazz Band she was ready for the opportunity to be with others.