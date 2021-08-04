ONE HAPPY HOME: Pleasures of bright, vibrant color

Sunny Jonquil and Radiant Red. Terracotta Terrain and Sweet Tomato. Veranda Iris and Cosmic Blue. Morning Sunrise and Peacock.
These colors are among the vividly painted walls and nooks in Beverly Reed’s Green Valley home.
From the purple, red and turquoise bench that her daughter, Karen Pulliam, spent two days painting outside, to the dynamic, diagonally designed, stained-glass panel by the front door, the interior is a splendid spectrum of colors everywhere.
It’s definitely different, but done in a way that’s not overwhelming.
Reed, dressed in vivid tangerine pants and print top with coordinating turquoise sandals and wristwatch, loves color and isn’t afraid to use it — tastefully.
“People come in and exclaim, ‘Oh, color!’ The entire interior is painted with 25 different colors. I wanted the Mexican look, and there is Talavera in every room. I call it ‘My Happy Home’ because the bright colors sure do brighten my day,” Reed exclaimed.
A few years ago, when she wanted to fill her home with vibrant color, Reed had color consultant Shura Wallin work with her.
“She arrived with small swatch samples of Sherwin Williams colors. She placed them on different walls to see what colors would fit in vibrantly, yet comfortably, in different rooms,” Reed recalled. “Shura asked ‘what colors don’t you like?' ”
For Reed, it was dark green.
“Shura was here for about an hour helping me to choose colors. I had her return a year later, when I knew she would be at my friend’s house, and wanted her to stop in and see the result of her work. She was so pleased with everything.”
In the master bedroom, a bright chartreuse wall is accented with select paintings and a built-in royal-blue shelf as you enter. The master bedroom’s large purple wall is done colorfully and tastefully without being overwhelming.
Along with the 25 colors of painted walls, there are well-chosen accent pieces, art and collectibles that catch the eye.
Former neighbor Dorie Schultheiss recalls Reed’s choice of colors early on.
“I’m an oil painter and I love the southwest colors. However, when Bev told me what she had planned, I was skeptical to say the least.
“And it’s just a glorious use of color set off by the terra cotta tile floors. The Talavera and Nambé pieces accenting the whole house décor are beautiful. I love to visit her and be encapsulated in the beautiful Santa Fe style,” Schultheiss said.
Nambé bowls and platters are made by a small group of craftsmen in Santa Fe. Each piece is broken away from the mold and shaped and polished to a silvery luster that acquires a unique patina over time.
In 2020, while staying home much of the time during COVID, Reed decided she was ready for a new project and had the front entry and back patio redone with brick pavers.
Once the new pavers were completed in the back patio, she realized her wrought-iron table and four matching chairs needed a color lift.
Paint the table and chairs all one color? NO!
Reed chose purple for the table and had each chair painted a vibrant shade of yellow, orange, red and turquoise, adding colorful flair to the outdoors.
What may have been an ordinary table and chairs set is now a radiant rainbow of colors for outdoors that blends well with the vibrant Southwestern interior.