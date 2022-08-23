ONE COOL PENGUIN COLLECTION Glass, clay & stuffed styles

People begin collecting for a variety of reasons. Finding or buying a single item may create such an attachment that collecting more of the same becomes a hobby, a passion, or perhaps a business.
Common reasons for collecting include having a sentimental attachment to an object, bringing back a happy connection to childhood, and the desire to learn about something new or different.
Some collectors enjoy finding items from the past, and others see collectibles as an investment for the future.
Serious collectors like the enjoyment of meeting other collectors at flea markets, swap meets and auctions, while also enjoying the thrill of the hunt in finding another piece to add to a specific collection.
One avid local collector is Robyn Daigle, who estimates her current collection of penguins to be between 2,800 and 3,000. Some are soft and cuddly, and one looks about the size of a real penguin.
Others are glass, pottery or clay figurines and range in size from mini to a few inches high.
“I started collecting penguins at age 13 and I have books on penguins. I read that the majority of penguins only mate with one other penguin (during breeding season)," she says. “I get penguins as gifts. Some are soft, some are made of glass, crystal or rosewood. Many were given to me by my sister, Wendy, out of love.”
Another sister, Sharon Twaits, recalled Robyn’s beginning collection.
“Growing up, Robyn worked in an ice cream/candy store. It was located next to a gift shop. One evening Robyn came home with a small glass penguin — and then another and another all purchased from this little gift shop.
“She then began bringing anything and everything ‘penguin’ into the small bedroom we shared. Even as a young girl, I knew at that time Robyn was passionate about penguins,” Twaits recalls.
As a hair stylist at J&R Hair Salon in Green Valley, Daigle sometimes receives a penguin gift from some clients.
The most unusual penguin in her collection? “A hand-held vacuum by Avon. It was a gift,” Daigle says
What is it about penguins that makes Daigle adore them and continue to collect them?
“They’re cute. They’re adorable. You can’t help looking at one and not smile,” she noted with a grin.
She has yet to see a live penguin, but it’s one of her goals.
Penguin Particulars
These aquatic, flightless birds live almost exclusively in the Southern hemisphere, and are highly adapted for life in the water with their dark and white plumage and flippers for swimming.
Feeding on krill, fish, squid and other forms of sea life, most penguins catch their meals with their bills and swallow their food whole while swimming. Their spiny tongue and powerful jaws help them to grip slippery prey.
The Emperor penguin is the tallest and heaviest of all penguin species, at 3.6 to 4.3 feet. Overall, penguin heights vary from 15 inches to 3.5 feet tall, and they typically live 15 to 20 years. The smallest is the little blue penguin at about 13 inches tall and weighing 2.2 pounds.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone