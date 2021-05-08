ONE COLLECTIBLE MASS OF GLASS: Vintage baby bottles on display

Comic books, teddy bears and antique toys. Baseball cards, picture postcards and matchboxes. Stamps, coins and vinyl records. These items and more are among the most common American collectibles.
The appeal? For most collectors, it’s nostalgia from childhood or a special appreciation or emotional connection to the item. For others it’s a hobby that will hopefully become large enough to have significant salable value. And for some, it’s purely pride of ownership.
Christy Caldwell’s unique collection of baby bottles in her Quail Creek home is the centerpiece in her living room and an exceptionable attention getter.
Years ago, she was in an antique store in Southern California when three glass baby bottles caught her eye — and she bought them.
“I thought it would be a fun collection. When I saw more, I got more interested,” she said casually.
In 1988 her husband Ron, a former barber, planned to go to a barber show in Las Vegas, and she joined him. Lo and behold, near an exhibit of barbershop mugs, there happened to be a display of baby bottles, which piqued her interest.
“A yearly baby-bottle collectors’ show became our annual vacation. We went to shows in Denver, Chicago, Baltimore, Sacramento, Annapolis and other cities, and went almost every year,” Caldwell said.
Starting with only three baby bottles, over the years she’s collected more than 400 of them that range in size, material and color, as well as style, shape and texture.
Looking at the sizable collection, some baby bottles are in a variety of shapes and most are made of glass. Others are made from pewter, Delft-like pottery, tinted glass and other materials.
Is she still buying?
“If I see something really different and I don’t have it, I’ll buy it … if the price is right,” Caldwell pointed out.
Her friend Fran DiFazio acknowledged Caldwell’s deep love of antiques.
“When she travels, she’s always in antique shops. She enjoys meeting with other collectors and has a very artistic streak. Being artistic and classical set her on a path to baby bottles. She loves the classical roots of glass,” Di Fazio explained.
The top shelf of Caldwell’s display case has a smaller collection of two dozen old glass milk bottles with an imprint of a baby bottle on each one.
To show her appreciation of infant and childlike antique pieces, four shelves near the baby bottles are lined with colorful Tiddledy Winks games.
On a front entry wall is a collection of miniature toy baby bottles like the ones used when little girls played being a mother. The sizable collection is in addition to the 40-plus real baby bottles.
Among the standout pieces she acquired for her collection is one “Goodrich Nurser” baby bottle, because Goodrich is her maiden name. Her most unusual bottle is one with a nipple blown on to the bottle.
How much was her most expensive baby bottle?
“Two hundred fifty dollars! It’s the last one and I thought I needed it for the collection. It’s from the 1700s,” she explained.
A member of the American Collectors of Infant Feeders, Caldwell showed a page from a publication that says, “The first baby bottle patented in the USA was an artificial breast or lacteal shape by Charles M. Windship of Roxbury, Mass. In 1841, the breast-shaped bottle had a glass tube which brought milk from the bottom to a leather nipple.”
Many collectors see the long-term payoff of such a collection as selling it someday. Not Caldwell.
“I will not sell it, but would donate it to a museum that would display it — and not sell it.”
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.