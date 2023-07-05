Lemon Balm Tumacacori (2).JPG

Calming lemon balm thrives in late spring in one of the park's gardens.

 Karen Walenga

In the morning shade at Tumacacori National Historical Park, the front garden offers a welcome enticement to visitors eager to explore the venerable church and expansive grounds in Santa Cruz County. Also catching the eye inside the park are a variety of plants tall and small putting on a colorful show this time of year, providing even more delights inside the courtyard garden.

Tumacacori Ntl Historical Park cropped.JPG

Visitors to the park are greeted by the lovely front garden.

Following the Jesuit priests from Europe, who first arrived in this area in the 1700s, the Franciscan missionaries started gardens here that included herbs, medicinal plants, grapes and canna lilies, says Park Ranger Theresa Ferraro. After the National Park Service took over the land in 1908, it resurrected the mission garden in 1916 to better protect the plants.

Tumac Ranger Theresa Ferraro.JPG

Park Ranger Theresa Ferraro notes that visitors can learn about the medical uses of plants including spearmint tea, lavender, oregano, thyme and more at this historic park.
Red Bud Tumacacori.JPG

A beautiful red canna lily blooms in late spring in the courtyard garden at this National Historical Park.


