When it comes to the renowned Dutch master artists, who rates the best among Rembrandt van Rijn, Vincent van Gogh and Johannes Vermeer?
Tucson Museum of Art docent Chuck Tampio took on that topic at his presentation of “Who is the Greatest Dutch Master?” It drew nearly a full house at the recent Focus on Art talk at the Joyner-Green Valley Library.
Though he spoke about the greatness of Rembrandt, Vermeer and van Gogh, Tampio was great too. Without using notes, he knew the details and complexities of each painting and made a case for each artist while showing no personal favoritism.
To define greatness he had eight measures: influence on other artists, innovation, impact on culture, market value, popularity, museum procurements, individual appreciation and the voice of art critics, curators and historians.
He showed several slides of paintings by the oldest of the three artists, Rembrandt van Rijn, who lived from 1606 to 1669. Tampio said Rembrandt’s painting “The Night Watch” shows commotion and noise, and at times has been referred to as the “greatest painting of all time.”
Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer lived from 1632 to 1675 and is well known for his painting of “Girl with a Pearl Earring.”
Moving from the left side of the lecture room to the right, Tampio said, “Notice how her eyes are always looking at you.”
In detailing “The Glass of Wine,” also known as “The Girl with a Wineglass,” he pointed out how light from the stained-glass window falls on different objects and creates shadows.
“Vermeer pulls you into the painting, into the light. His paintings have a window bringing light in. He painted simple acts of life,” Tampio said.
Moving his focus to Vincent van Gogh, who lived from 1853 to 1890, Tampio showed one of the most well-known images in the world, the famous emotional and visually stimulating “Starry Night.” The swirls and contours may show emotion and the brightly lit windows may elicit a sense of comfort.
Tampio also focused on van Gogh’s “Café Terrace at Night” — perhaps equally as well known as “Starry Night” — and showed a vibrant and colorful painting, “The Red Vineyard,” filled with primary colors of red, yellow and blue.
Rembrandt was known for his shadows, Vermeer for his use of light and van Gogh for his use of color, he noted.
To close, he asked for a show of hands for a vote on the audience’s favorite artist. It appeared to be equally divided.
