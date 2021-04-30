Nonprofits resilient during pandemic challenges

Darwin said it’s not the strongest or smartest of the species that survives, it’s the most adaptable, and that certainly holds true for all those volunteer managers and non-profit leaders out there who discovered ways to keep operating without volunteers during COVID. In fact, many implemented more effective methods to deliver services simply because they were forced to adjust during the crisis.
“People couldn’t socialize with each other, but they could socialize with an animal, and that’s good therapy,” noted Patti Hogan, president of Paws Patrol.
An all-volunteer organization working with cats, Paws Patrol has been battling the overpopulation problem with these mysterious creatures for about 15 years now. Their work has saved countless cat lives, almost 300 per year, finding places where they can thrive in secure environments that allow them to be, well, cats. Volunteers locate them, either wild or dumped by owners. They usually trap them, treat their health problems, do spaying, and then try to get them adapted to a secure place like a local ranch.
Yes, their fundraising is down due to COVID, but rescues and adoptions actually increased because people were home more. Folks took more walks and noticed more strays. With not many in the office, she said, it ironically created a temporary climate for more efficiency, but she’s kept in touch by email with volunteers and is anxious for all to return.
That’s the same sentiment from Green Valley/Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center Volunteer Coordinator Cathy Chrismer. Daily visits decreased by half, and she’s witnessed the local hospitality industry suffer, but says, “people really explored the outdoors more,” so biking and hiking and camping have experienced a boost that helps some businesses.
“I think people are positive that we’ll get out of this. A lot of people want to help each other,” Chrismer says. They received calls from people wanting to donate their stimulus checks to local businesses; an encouraging “good” that invariably seems to emerge from the “bad.”
They normally use about 40 regular volunteers, and have been down to a dozen, but they will all return, she’s confident, because they are people who are “loyal and vested in their community.”
Sahuarita Food Bank (SFB-CRC) lost virtually all its volunteers just before the 2020 holiday crunch, said Executive Director Carlos Valles. It was a big help to get 10 National Guard members to keep up with the exploding number of people needing food assistance, but he admits he has missed his “family of volunteers,” more than 200 in total prior to the pandemic. He’s already bringing them back. He promised they all could return once fully vaccinated.
“I cannot imagine where we would be without them. Their dedication is unparalleled,” Valles pointed out.
SFB-CRC was one of the first food banks in Arizona to implement a drive-through model, and the first to use an intercom and camera system to register clients, he said, all prompted by COVID. The system is more efficient and expeditious, so he expects to continue its use in some capacity during post-COVID operations.
Whether it’s enhanced communication capabilities and convenience of Zoom meetings or any of the other new, more creative ways of doing what they do, volunteer managers have adapted to keep their essential services intact for the community. Most volunteers will return, and though some may have to be retrained or reassigned, hopefully most will find it an even more rewarding experience than when they left.
Contact the Green Valley-Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at its website: gvsvolunteering.org