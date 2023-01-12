Nobody tried to stop Brad Banacka when he decided to move to Hollywood on a whim and be an actor, but they didn’t think he would make it big, either.
Then he caught a break in 2013 when he was cast as an extra on the low-budget film “The Shift” alongside actor Danny Glover. The role helped advance his career, but Banacka’s journey to success didn’t happen overnight.
It’s taken him 10 years— and over 50 short films, including “Angels Never Cry” and “Beyond the Gates of Hell”— for Banacka to be recognized not only as an actor, but also as a producer and director.
Starting at the end of last November, Banacka has entered 16 film festivals and won 10 awards for his short film “More More More.” Four of his awards were for Best Actor in a Short Film for his portrayal of Joe. The film takes a satirical look at what it takes to write a successful script in Hollywood.
Banacka’s other awards for “More More More” include Best Comedy, Best TV Pilot, and Honorable Mention for Best Director, which he found the most rewarding.
“That one hit me more than Best Actor,” he said.
These awards and films may be the slow start to Banacka’s career as a big-time actor, but he isn’t too attached to the outcome either way.
“Whether or not it happens, whether it works out, it is what it is,” he said. “But at least I tried it, and I attempted it, and it makes me smile. No regrets.”
Banacka has spent time on stage since childhood. He grew up in Indiana, but moved to Sahuarita in 2009 to be closer to his former in-laws. Although his marriage has since ended, Banacka was married when he left for Hollywood to pursue his dreams in 2012. His then-wife, who still lives in Green Valley, encouraged him to go.
“Once I started getting the awards, she literally texted me and said ‘See? Now aren't you glad I let you go?’” he said. “She’s right.”
His marriage wasn’t the only thing Banacka had to leave when he went to California. He was Vice President of Operations at a roofing company when he headed West, and he still held that role for most of the last 10 years. Banacka recently left the company, allowing him to focus entirely on acting and directing.
“You have to be 250 percent invested,” he said.
Going all-in is risky, but for Banacka, the reward is worthwhile.
“To me, success is not dollars,” he said. “To me, success is being able to sit back and look at a project or look at what you've done and say, ‘Did I affect somebody?’”
For Banacka, acting is more about passion for the job than anything else.
“You've gotta do it for love,” he said. “If it was all about the money, I’d have been out of it a long time ago.”
In the near future, Banacka intends to turn “More More More” into a full-length feature film. He plans to produce more short films and turn them into features, such as his upcoming “Last Ride.”
He and his crew are currently developing the series “Odd Man Out” and a boxing film titled “The Fix.” He’s also starting a company that helps new actors create demo reels.
With so much production in the works, Banacka says he’s busy but motivated by the choice he made 10 years ago.
“No regret,” he said. “I don't wanna be on my deathbed saying, ‘I wish I shoulda, coulda, woulda.’”
