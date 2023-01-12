Nobody tried to stop Brad Banacka when he decided to move to Hollywood on a whim and be an actor, but they didn’t think he would make it big, either.

Then he caught a break in 2013 when he was cast as an extra on the low-budget film “The Shift” alongside actor Danny Glover. The role helped advance his career, but Banacka’s journey to success didn’t happen overnight.



Brianna McCord | 520-547-9747

