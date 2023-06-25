As soon as the current art exhibit went on display at Posada Java the nature-themed watercolor paintings with vibrant colors attracted attention.
This is artist Virginia Gonzales' first exhibit at the popular meeting spot. It will hang through Aug. 23, giving visitors ample time to enjoy.
As a retired professor of psychology and English as a Second Language, Gonzales decided she now had the time to pursue her interest in art.
“Watercolor is more abstract and I use watercolor to express myself—and I’m after expression. With watercolors I can use the free-brush technique which is more expressive and allows free expression,” she explained.
Gonzales prefers watercolors as a medium “because it offers a more ethereal tool to express emotions, thoughts and cultural symbols, letting the imaginations emerge in abstract forms and colors.”
Though leaves and flowers are created on paper, the free-brush technique shows how the gesture and movement of the artist’s hand generates the shapes.
When viewing Gonzales' art it’s easy to notice her use of bright, happy colors of reds, oranges and yellows with calmer shades of greens and purples.
“My compositions tend to be happy and show the beauty of nature with birds and angels… things that fly,” she said.
Gonzales said art can express emotions and she sees art as an excellent hobby to pursue in retirement and a way to develop one’s hidden talents.
She is a member of the Santa Rita Art League and is considering offering a watercolor art class in the future.
