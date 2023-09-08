With close-to-home entertainment, the Community Performance and Art Center (CPAC) offers a well-rounded variety of performances for the 2023-2024 season that includes new names along with past and popular favorites for Green Valley, Sahuarita and Tubac audiences.
The season includes historical talks by Jack Lasseter and the return of free concerts by the Green Valley Concert Band. Among the many shows planned, we preview these enticing musical performances that offer two shows each—with tickets now available.
Salute to America – Two performances: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets $30.00.
The good-sized Salute to America band offers these entertaining concerts that include many of America’s favorite tunes, including “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “Strike Up the Band” with a good-ole ragtime feel and popular American favorites including “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “Kansas City,” “Old Cape Cod” and “New York, New York.”
Some of these classics will no doubt bring back memories of decades gone by.
A special feature of these two performances will be listening to Armen Dirtadian talk about his grandparents’ incredible journey from Armenia to America.
The Olivia Show – Two performances: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets $25
Olivia Newton-John entertained audiences with her exquisite voice, youthful energy and memorable songs since the 1980s, and this show offers more than 20 of her familiar hits.
Created by lead vocalist Sabrina Plaisance-Sia and her husband Dan Dia, a sampling of the delightful program includes “Have You Ever Been Mellow,” “Physical,” “I Honestly Love You” and “Hopelessly Devoted,” plus many others you’ll quickly associate with Olivia.
“Olivia was one of my biggest vocalist idols growing up, and I’m so thankful to now honor her and her music. She gave the world so many amazing songs, and we are honored to share those songs with audiences and celebrate her music to keep her memory alive,” Plaisance-Sia said.
A Very Vintage Christmas – Two performances: Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets $25.
Produced and headlined by Gaslight Theatre vocalist Heather Stricker-DeBenedetti, this show will include Gaslight Theatre assistant Lydia Zadareky offering some tap and ballet moments to coordinate with Heather’s vocals of “My Favorite Things,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Marshmallow World,” “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” and “The First Noel.”
“We couldn’t be more excited to share some holiday tunes you don’t hear live during December. It’s going to be a very special event,” Stricker-DeBenedetti commented.
