New shop, farmer’s market open in Arivaca

Popular farmer’s markets have expanded from selling only farm-fresh produce to include a variety of artisans who create their own products.
Farmer’s markets help to foster a sense of community, as they’re often held outdoors where it’s easy to meet friends and neighbors — even at today’s 6-foot distance.
Anyone looking to get out for a new shopping adventure can check out Hunt & Gather, a new shop and farmer’s market a short drive away in Arivaca.
Entrepreneur Lynda Cook said the new enterprise is now open Fridays through Sundays. Starting in February, hours will be Thursdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Saturday farmer’s market is open 9 a.m. to noon.
The name “Hunt & Gather” came easily, Cook said.
“We hunt for treasures and gather desert bounty to fill our shelves, so it just flowed. We have a wide variety of goods including art, southwest décor, local provisions, local stones, metaphysics gear, books, eco-friendly products, used and new clothes, stained glass, botanicals, natural body products, gift boxes and vintage kitchenware,” she explained.
“There are 16 artists to date at the farmer’s market and the response has been positive.”
Shoppers will also find pine and mesquite cutting boards, southwest-theme woodwork and other new finds Cook comes across in her search to fill the shop with a mix of useful surprises.
Green Valley glass artisans Karen Rans and Peggy Terlisner are showing their colorful pieces and said the Arivaca farmer’s market is a quaint gathering of local artists, fresh veggies and a place to hang out on a Saturday morning.
“Vendors offer a variety of fresh duck and chicken eggs, granola treats and an organic variety of vegetables that entice you to buy one of every variety,” Rans said.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6 starting at 10 a.m.
As is the policy for current outdoor farmer’s markets, please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
