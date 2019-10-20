CPAC Entertainment 10.20.19
Armen Dirtadian, at left, and David Fanning will perform in “Back to Back: The Music of Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck.”
Enjoy a musical Christmas celebration with The Manhattan Dolls, featuring Vanessa Helms, at left, Erin Thompson and Chelsee Hicks.
Among those performing at the Holiday and Musical Magic show are members of Justine and The Metros. From left are York Young on keyboards, Chris Departe on drums, Cheyenne Tynia on backing vocals, Darren Boswell on guitar, and lead vocalist Justine Boswell.
As the high season of holidays, merriment and musical entertainment approaches, you’ll find an eclectic lineup of performing arts right here in Green Valley at the Community Performance & Art Center.
Executive Director Chris Ashcraft has booked an entertaining variety of holiday concerts that will bring back music from the heydays of two popular male vocalists, as well as offering contemporary music, too.
• Nov. 15: Early ticket sales convinced Ashcraft to add a second performance of “Back to Back: The Music of Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck,” presented by Every Era Entertainment. The audience will enjoy vocalists Armen Dirtadian and David Fanning as they perform music from the late 1960s through the 1970s when contemporaries Jones and Engelbert were top male vocalists in the U.S.
“Both being heart throbs, they have totally different styles … Tom being a soulful, rhythm-and-blues sound as well as having a gift for singing lively, up tempo tunes. Engelbert’s strong suit is singing ballads,” Dirtadian said. The audiences that attend will hear two different performers singing in different styles, and all will be incredibly entertained, he pointed out.
With a full band, you’ll hear many of their top songs including “It’s Not Unusual,” “Quando, Quando, Quando,” “The Bicyclettes de Belsize,” “Please Release Me” and other memorable songs.
There are two shows: one at 3 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
• Dec. 11: Enjoy an evening of Holiday and Musical Magic featuring Justine and The Metros with the Tucson Jazz Society. Many in the audience will recognize Justine as the vocalist of the Retro Rockets.
She’ll be accompanied by members of The Metros performing “The Christmas Song,” “Deck the Halls,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” “Winter Wonderland” and other classic favorites all in a musical mix of contemporary jazz, soul, and rhythm and blues.
The performance is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
• Dec. 20: Fans of the popular Manhattan Dolls will be delighted with an evening devoted to classic and favorite Christmas songs when Vanessa Helms, Erin Thompson and Chelsee Hicks take the stage at CPAC for “Christmas with The Manhattan Dolls.”
As the joy of Christmas songs never seems to age, the audience will enjoy “Rock Around the Christmas Tree,” “Santa Baby” and “Rudolph” … you know who.
“We absolutely love performing our Christmas shows. The music is classic and beautiful. And performing in Green Valley is always such a treat! The audiences are so lovely to us and always enjoy the music we bring to them. Green Valley is one of our favorite places to entertain throughout the year. It certainly won’t be a ‘Silent Night’ when the Dolls are singing this holiday season,” said Heather Stricker of Every Era Entertainment.
There will be one performance at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.