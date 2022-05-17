New art show coming to Posada Java

“Whimsy of Andrea,” an art show featuring paintings by Andrea Folts, will be on display at Posada Java, on the La Posada campus, from June 2 to August 2. Come meet the artist on June 3 and June 8 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Folts is known for her whimsical style and for her bold and intense use of color. She has shown her work in galleries and many shops throughout the country, and can be found in Tubac and Green Valley.
With compassion and passion for animals and nature, Folts is drawn to painting pet portraits, landscapes, animals and flowers. She loves the joy of painting the creatures in very bright and bold colors. There isn't a place she has more fun than at her easel in her studio, she says.
Over the years, Folts has worked with different mediums, but it's painting with acrylics that she enjoys most. Self-taught, she learned more about style and composition from talented artists she has met throughout the years.
She began drawing with pencil, “seeking perfection” she said, until discovering a style of her own. In time she learned that art was not about perfection, but about taking risks, enjoying the process and remaining positive. By letting go, she gave herself permission to experiment and began to discover herself and have fun.
Folts began painting for her own enjoyment, then was asked to show her work. Soon she was sought after to do commissioned pet portraits, and found people were very excited about the intensity of color and the imagination she was displaying.
Sahuarita resident Perri Jones has three of Folts' paintings in her Quail Creek home. Ten months ago, Jones was new to the community and struck up a friendship with Folts at the gym.
“She told me she was a self-taught artist. I was anxious to see her work.
I was mesmerized by one particular painting. Being new to the desert, I fell in love with her painting of a, I believe, barrel cacti with a blooming flower! I just had to have it. It is stunning!” she recalled
Later, Jones visited Folts' home studio and went home with three painting, one of which went to Jones' daughter.
“I think Andrea’s depictions of animals are especially spot on; they are impish, whimsical, show character in their faces. Whenever I see a painting, I see a story. I like that,” Jones said.
Over the years, Folts' style has grown and changed, but nature and animals will forever remain her greatest inspiration.
“It is my personal belief that, for me, art is about imagination and creativity. And, as the viewer, that which you enjoy and what moves you. I am hopeful my work will move you in some way, and that you will enjoy the color and imagination involved in creating each piece,” Folts says.
Karen Walenga | 520-547-9739