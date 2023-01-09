Tombstone Pottery

Eric and Karen Tippit, pottery artists from Tombstone, will offer a full selection of their handcrafted, southwestern-style functional pottery

 Ellen Sussman

The inaugural Sahuarita Art on the Lake Festival planned for Saturday, January 14 will bring more than 30 artists, artisans and vendors with a colorful mix of creative arts to the community.

“The Art on the Lake Festival supports a goal to build community through arts programming, creating a space for a large number of artisans to exhibit and sell their work in a supportive and professional environment.

Painting

Green Valley artist Kristin Harvey shows one of her newest original paintings of the Southwest.
Mama Hummingbird

Cynthia Djengue with Mama Hummingbird Shop will offer a creative selection of jewelry and southwestern art creations. 


Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?