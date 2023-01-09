The inaugural Sahuarita Art on the Lake Festival planned for Saturday, January 14 will bring more than 30 artists, artisans and vendors with a colorful mix of creative arts to the community.
“The Art on the Lake Festival supports a goal to build community through arts programming, creating a space for a large number of artisans to exhibit and sell their work in a supportive and professional environment.
“We hope this project continues to grow in popularity and returns for many more years in the community,” said Kate Marquez, Executive Director of the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance (SAACA).
Green Valley artist Kristin Harvey will feature her vibrantly colored, original paintings and matted prints that will add vibrant southwestern color to any wall, built-in niche or space needing a fresh look.
“My artwork reflects my love for the Sonoran Desert and strong appreciation of Mexican culture. I am a colorist drawn to the brilliant hues of Mexican celebrations and folk art. I paint my contemporary Southwest landscapes inspired by these colors and by the desert in bloom.
“A love for color and line is apparent in my broad, loose brushstrokes juxtaposed against crisp white outlines.
“I paint from a need to create consistent joy in my life. What I enjoy most about showing my work is that to tends to spread that joy to the viewer. I see my art as a shared smile,” Harvey commented
She’ll also offer her art on accent pillows to bring lively color to any sofa, bed or chair.
Eric and Karen Tippit of Tombstone will feature their colorful selection of handcrafted pottery that includes southwest-inspired plates, mugs, butter dishes and other tableware pieces.
One unique pottery piece is a sponge holder that will creatively disguise this common kitchen sink item.
“From our home studio, we produce wheel-thrown and hand-built functional stoneware pottery. We focus on function and beauty for your home and utilize the vast colors of the Arizona desert and mountains in our glazes,” Eric said.
Visit their booth and see their selection of mugs and handcrafted kitchen items for a gift to give or to keep.
Cynthia Djengue, owner of the mobile and online Mama Hummingbird Shop, creates wearable art pieces with gemstones and crystal. Her store features her collection of pendants, necklaces and collectibles for the home.
When asked why crystals are so popular, Djengue said “because they have a few common traits—beauty, nature/geology and spirituality. These are qualities that link us all together on a global level.”
She travels throughout Arizona showing and selling her uniquely crafted pieces of wearable art and enjoys meeting new people.
In addition to the artisans and arty festival environment, there will be food vendors, a beer and wine garden, an interactive chalk-art mural and ample opportunities for shoppers to see and shop for new hand-crafted items.
