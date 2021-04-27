NATURE'S SPLENDOR: Soak up serenity at Canoa Ranch Lake

Close to home — and a world away in serenity and scenic beauty — is Canoa Ranch Lake, a short drive on Green Valley's East Frontage Road that can transport you to relaxing, restful, rural beauty.
The 2.5-acre restored lake is surrounded by three covered ramadas, views of the Santa Rita Mountains, and a 3/4-mile flat walking path.
It’s scenic, peaceful and nearby. Once residents make the short drive to visit and walk around the lake planted with Desert Willow, Mesquite, Elderberry, Cottonwood, Velvet Ash and more, they can enjoy watching the ducks in the lake and visiting again and again.
Winter residents Del and Marilyn Blowers began stopping by Canoa Ranch Lake three years ago to see wildlife, and they always enjoy watching the ducks.
“I walk, and the ground is good for Del’s walker,” Marilyn noted.
On one recent warm day when she went for a walk around the lake, Del stayed put near the parking lot while enjoying the quiet and admiring the ducks and the mountain views.
Tim Farnham said he visits Canoa Ranch Lake two or three times a week to walk around the lake.
“It’s something to do,” he said.
Visiting from Orange County in Southern California, photographer Judy McInnes said she heard Canoa Ranch Lake was a “hot spot for birding.”
On this five-day visit, she photographed nine different “life” birds, ones she was seeing for the first time in her life.
Becky Sikes and a co-volunteer from the Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers Park Patrol were on duty at Canoa Ranch Lake in late March, checking to see that everything was in order. They each had a radio, and Sikes said they’re required to learn and know 50 codes.
Visiting the lake in April, Green Valley resident Mary Dehaan had visited the lake once before. When her friend Dave Larsen from Tucson visited for the day, she had to show him the stunning setting.
Carmen Contreras and three family members from Amado brought lunch and were enjoying it at one of the ramadas. Contreras said she enjoys visiting with family twice a month.
“This is the first time we brought lunch. We enjoy looking at the water, and it’s beautiful here,” she said.
Julie Hook of Green Valley heard the doorbell ring early one morning recently and had a surprise awakening. When she opened her door, there was her friend, Denise Eslinger, from Colorado.
To show Eslinger local beauty, Hook brought her to the lake where they enjoyed walking around, the quiet and the mountain views.
