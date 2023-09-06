From vegetable plots for dedicated gardeners to resident chickens and children's activities, plenty of outdoor adventures can be found at the Allen J. Ogden Community Garden in Sahuarita Heights.

One of several area gardens that are part of the longstanding, 600-member Green Valley Gardeners (GVG), the Ogden Garden, donated in 1983 by the Johnson family, offers year-round, 10-by-40-foot raised beds for up to 24 club members each season, one of which is handicapped-accessible. School gardening is also on tap here, along with educational events for youngsters and adults.

Garden overvew Ogden.JPG

The Ogden Garden in Sahuarita Heights provides space for area gardeners to grow their own food. 
Arbor Day childen Ogden Garden (2).jpg

Local children help work in the garden on Arbor Day 2022. 


