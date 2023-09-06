From vegetable plots for dedicated gardeners to resident chickens and children's activities, plenty of outdoor adventures can be found at the Allen J. Ogden Community Garden in Sahuarita Heights.
One of several area gardens that are part of the longstanding, 600-member Green Valley Gardeners (GVG), the Ogden Garden, donated in 1983 by the Johnson family, offers year-round, 10-by-40-foot raised beds for up to 24 club members each season, one of which is handicapped-accessible. School gardening is also on tap here, along with educational events for youngsters and adults.
This season, beautiful veggies are thriving, including sizable butternut squash in one of GVG gardener Harry Jepkema's plots. Zucchini and tomatoes also flourish in the summer heat, tended by Master Gardener Lorna Mithell, who Ogden Garden manager Robert "Bob" Laux-Bachand calls "our garden guru." Mithell notes that when she has harvested some of her tomatoes, her plans at home involve making tomato sauce.
In addition, this garden is home to the popular, 800-square-foot Texas red sweet onion patch, which is planted in November in the Ogden Garden, then harvested and sold as a GVG fundraiser in May at Desert Meadows Park in Green Valley.
Youngsters in the garden
A GVG board director, Laux-Bachand also makes time to grow his own cucumbers, tomatoes, zucchini and peppers in this garden. He also can be found pitching in with the children's activities, which includes planting an orange Clementine tangerine tree for Arbor Day for the children and the Ogden gardeners.
"How excited the kids were. Everyone was super," says Sahuarita resident Tara Menendez, who runs the Ogden Butterflies, a homeschool nature club for local children.
Ages 18 months to 8 years old gather one morning a week at the garden to enjoy nature-themed stories and activities involving animals, bugs, trees, water and sun. The little ones also get to talk with the adult gardeners in the morning and share their work.
The youngsters "love getting outside and engaging their curiosity in a fun way" with songs, play time, planting seeds and more. "They love getting out and really engaging with the earth and nature," says Menendez, author of the children's book, "Luani Ukulele."
Laux-Bachand also points out that Menendez is an important part of a legacy of outreach to young children in the community. "It's part of our missions for the Ogden Garden," he explains. "Tara is very successful."
Garden critters
Animals also have been denizens of the Ogden Garden for some time. Sulcata tortoise "George Junior," named after previous longtime Ogden manager George Stone, now resides at the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch in Picacho, Arizona. Local Sahuarita children may remember outdoor visits from George Junior at one of their Sahuarita Unified District schools.
In addition, popular birds — including Bell's vireos, finches and doves — enjoy frequent visits to the site.
And these days, a pair of juvenile chickens are getting an updated coop, thanks to Laux-Bachand's discovery of the book, "How to Build Chicken Coops." Looking ahead, he intends to increase the flock.
