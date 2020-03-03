NATURE CAN THRIVE IN YOUR YARD! Sustainable landscaping in Sonoran Desert

It seems a no-brainer in the desert that harvesting rainwater would be a common practice.
It hasn’t been lately, but as the Southwest’s dwindling water supplies pose growing concerns, the concept of natural irrigation is blossoming, and in the Green Valley area, that’s thanks largely to Charlene Westgate.
A landscape designer for 20-plus years and avid desert gardener for 30, the Oklahoma native has soaked up lots about sustainable landscaping in a climate where temperatures swing from triple digits to below freezing, and when it rains, it pours.
“Quite shocked” to find Arizona so different from the rich soil and plentiful rain in her home state, she applied her landscape background and 12 years in construction design, then set to learning about Southwest horticulture “the hard way,” she said.
It seems she’s found the formula, if attendance at her free educational talks and mushrooming business clientele are indications.
Her company, Westgate Garden Design, launched in 2016, turned a profit within a year, doubled in 2018 and again in 2019, with no signs of withering. She recently hired a draftsperson, a retiree with architectural experience she met at the local Business Expo.
Westgate just began a spring schedule for her free garden talks at Desert Bloom.
She’s awed by her success. “It’s exceeded my wildest expectations, primarily by word of mouth,” she said. “A lot of people are caring about (working with nature).”
At age 65, she could be retired. Instead, Westgate dove into — and still is — discovering new information, connections, resources, business contacts, subcontractors and ways to promote water conservation, whether it leads to a paid gig or just making another conservation convert. She loves sharing, as her ongoing community involvement attests, is making lots of friends and reaping valuable feedback.
Her focus: helping garden enthusiasts create and maintain beautiful yards compatible with nature as well as their interests. Her thing’s native plants, which, to anyone from lusher climates, might sound limiting. Not so, with 2,500-plus native species here in one of the world’s most biodiverse collections.
They can be as colorful, shade-producing and rewarding to grow as anything, and less costly and time-consuming to maintain, Westgate said.
And the process is pretty simple, entailing use of strategically placed passive water-collecting basins and swales (shallow depressions resembling small puddles or ditches), which reduce or even eliminate the need to irrigate.
Method in motion
Aliceann and Doug Christy were among Westgate’s first clients after they retired in Sahuarita following years of relocating around the United States for Doug’s job in the railroad business.
The draw?
“The water-saving aspect” of Charlene’s work, which Aliceann learned of at one of the free presentations Charlene does to acquaint the public with desert gardening, Aliceann said.
The Christy yard was already landscaped when the couple bought their house, but as a Master Gardener studying desert gardening, Aliceann foresaw changes. The existing backyard was equally divided between planting area, hardscape (manmade surfaces), statuary and patio accoutrements.
“To me, it was stark, not alive,” Aliceann said.
Westgate helped the couple with a plan involving removal of 16 existing plants, transplanting others, and adding a couple dozen new low-water lovers that attract birds and butterflies. Goals were set based on an extensive questionnaire of wants.
Depending on those, Westgate consults her “Roladex of referrals” for applicable contractors, suppliers and artists for the project and to maintain it. There’s no vested interest in what all will be involved; installation’s done by someone else, Westgate said. She serves as client advocate through project completion.
Except for some hand-watering to establish a young lemon tree, “we’ve used no irrigation since October,” Aliceann said.
Their backyard now boasts several small planting basins lined with wood chips, which keep the soil cooler, feed plantings, attract worms and, of course, retain water.
A new pump-driven water feature trickles gently down the backyard’s slope, adding to the tranquil setting — perfect for outdoor get-togethers, potting plants, reading, and enjoying the wildlife.
A former hospital nurse, Aliceann immersed herself in gardening, crediting her early appreciation to her mother and grandmother.
“There’s just something about nurturing something and seeing it respond,” she said. “It’s relaxing. It centers me, grounds me.” The yard now reflects rusticity, “a little wild, but that’s what provides coverage for wildlife.”
Aliceann has taken other garden-related classes, including one on creating yard art. In the 10 different states the Christys have called home, they’ve sought help from many design professionals and truly value their input, she said.
Lessons applied
The front yard is Aliceann’s baby. With skills learned from Westgate, she’s had a thirsty olive tree replaced with three tall saguaros, large landscape rock and stream-style beds where rain can collect. Westgate said she’s enjoyed seeing her spread her wings.
The lifestyle sure beats “white-knuckling it on the way to work driving icy roads” where she used to live, Aliceann said. Westgate chuckles knowingly.