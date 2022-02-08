MUSIC'S IN THE AIR Concerts back on tap at Posada Java

For anyone who has attended the popular, well-attended outdoor concerts in the courtyard at the Shoppes at La Posada, the long-awaited good news is… they’re back!
Starting at noon on Saturday, Feb. 19, the first of six Concerts for a Better Community will open with musicians of the Green Valley Brass Choir, led by Ray Soper, and the Green Valley Flute Choir, led by Debbi Kuick Gurocak.
Come and enjoy the sounds of brass and flute music as they are played separately.
The Brass Choir includes 14 musicians who meet weekly to practice music written and arranged for brass instruments.
“The group offers a variety of music from fanfare to sacred music. The music library includes jazz-type music and more serious, quiet settings,” Soper noted.
Gurocak’s flute musicians play a variety from classics to Beatles to holiday music.
“Our ensemble uses all four of the flutes in the flute family — piccolo, C flute, alto flute and bass flute. These lower flutes give the group a wide variety of sound and depth,” she explained.
A variety of musical performers follow on five succeeding Saturdays.
All concerts start at noon, with a 20-minute break to give performers and the audience time to enjoy a beverage, sweet snack or ice cream from Posada Java.
Feb. 26: New to Posada Java’s outdoor concerts, the Diamond Spur Band will entertain with a lively repertoire of soft rock and country music.
The band of six includes George Raizk on rhythm guitar, Shane Derton on bass guitar, Debbie Derton on percussion, Brad Brewer on drums, Nick Houck on lead guitar, and James Carter on harmonica. Raizk, Brewer and the Dertons are also featured vocalists.
“We play a mix of classic rock and country and a few originals written by George Raizk,” Debbie Derton pointed out.
March 5: Angel Perez is a Tucson country singer who plays the acoustic guitar. Born in El Salvador, he grew up in L.A. where he learned the styles of regional Mexican music. Come enjoy the voice and music of this singer songwriter who is a new performer at Concerts for a Better Community.
March 12: Formed as a musical group in 2017, Whiskey Riverdogs is a group of four who entertain with a lively concert of outlaw, classic and contemporary country hits.
March 19: When you see vocalists Randy Cochran on bass, Allan Bartlett on drums and Walker Foard with his guitar, you’ll likely remember them from the lively and popular Retro Rockets.
“Now known as The RAW Band, we still play the same fun, danceable music from the late '50s to early '70s. We love music, we love watching people dancing and singing along with us. It’s what we do!” Foard quipped, hoping you’ll be there to enjoy them again.
March 26: The Manhattan Dolls will take a delightful detour from their well-known World War II program and do a dazzling show of well-known rock n’ roll favorites for a change of style.
“The '50s and '60s were filled with the new sound of rock n’ roll, the cool beat of Motown and the sweet harmonies of girl groups. Get up and dance as we take you on a tour of the songs played on the jukebox in your favorite diner and made famous on American Bandstand,” said Manager Kauri Crownhart. “With hits like 'My Boyfriend’s Back' and 'You Can’t Hurry Love,' you’ll have sweet dreams after Rockin’ with the Dolls,” said Manager Kauri Crownhart.’
As in past years, attendees may bring their own chairs and spread out on the gravel lawn or sit up closer to the performers on provided seating.
The series of six concerts are free to the public. Proceeds will benefit Adult Day Services, a public program offered by Posada Life Community Services that serves area residents with socialization, nutrition and other support services while providing respite and relief time for caregivers.
