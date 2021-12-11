MUSICAL PLACES & TIMES: Vibrant ethnic entertainment at CPAC

For anyone eager to get out for new entertainment, the Community Performance & Art Center has lined up a season with a variety of shows with lively and varied appeal.
“These productions feature a mix of both local and international talent and will appeal to a variety of audiences. Each performance represents a different geographic location and time period in history, yet they illustrate the spectrum of emotions that have always been a part of the human experience,” said Chris Ashcraft, CPAC’s executive director.
Check out these three shows with a rare brand of entertainment and ethnic appeal that will also introduce cultures you may not be too familiar with.
Mostly Kosher
Even if you’re not Jewish you’ve probably heard the expressions “Mazel Tov” (good luck; congratulations), “Shalom” (hello or good-bye), “Gesundheit” (said when someone sneezes) and “L’chaim” (To Life or Cheers!).
“Whether you are ‘of the tribe’ or not, this is an experience that breaks down barriers of an extremely divisive world using music. Mostly Kosher presents a concert that broadens minds with shared traditions and honors those who feel underrepresented or misunderstood,” said Leeav Sofer, founder and bandleader of Mostly Kosher.
“We lay down the drawbridge to welcome everyone into the music as our messages of joy, melancholy, celebration and elation are universal. We share a metaphorical L’chaim together, a toast that sends the audience home wanting to dance a hora right in their living rooms.”
There’s certainly no need to be Jewish to enjoy this humorous and lively show that mixes Klezmer and Yiddish music with rock, folk and jazz.
Two shows: Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 3 and 7 p.m.
Good Morning Vietnam
Enjoy memorable favorites of familiar songs from the mid-to-late 20th century as two of Southern Arizona’s well-known and popular entertainers — The Manhattan Dolls and The Tributaries — band together with songs you’ll recall and delight in hearing again.
Enjoy “Something’s Gotta Give,” “Dream Lover,” “Broken Hearted Melody,” “Pretty Woman” and other prominent hits from years past when these two entertaining groups come together for four shows.
“What makes this new show captivating is not only that it’s really great music, but these are two already loved vocal groups coming together for the first time to perform this era of music in a new, fun way — USO Variety show style!” said Heather Stricker of The Manhattan Dolls.
“With nine seasoned professionals on one stage, you’ll enjoy solos, duets, trios, group numbers and more throughout the concert. It’s nothing like The Dolls have ever done, and we couldn’t have asked for a better or more rockin’ band to take this on with us than The Tributaries.”
Four shows: Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 22-23, at 3 and 7 p.m.
Lajkonik Polish Folk Ensemble
For a bit of background, the Lajkonik is a man on a hobby-horse dressed in whimsical clothing said to bring good luck, high-crop yields and wealth to residents of Krakow, Poland at the Lajkonik Festival, held every year in June.
“We are very committed to bringing authentic Polish folk culture to our audience and this year we are introducing dances from the central region of Poland, where I, the founder of Lajkonik dance group, come from,” said founder Joanna Schmit.
In the center of Europe, Poland has served as a bridge between the east and west with a cultural exchange of trade, religion, fashion and cuisine.
Since forming in 1998 in Tucson, the Lajkonik Polish Folk Ensemble promotes and honors Polish culture by striving to share cultural traditions. The Ensemble performed at the International Festival of Polish Folklore in Rzeszów, Poland in 2014 and 2017.
Come for an evening of energetic and cultural music, colorful costumes and delightful, different entertainment.
One show: Saturday, March 5, at 7 p.m.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.