Bryan Savage’s first real job as a musician was in the mid-'60s at a roller rink in his hometown of Chillicothe, Missouri. He was 15 and new to the saxophone.
The band — a bunch of high school novices – set up at the side of the rink and got to work. About a half-hour into the set, “a roller skater crashed into us and that was the end of the gig,” he says.
They each earned five dollars and a Coke.
“It was fun, it was so exciting to do that,” he says. “It was all up from there.”
The experience would prove to be a glimpse into his future — plenty of ups and downs, unexpected thrills and every minute weighting the sacrifices it takes to carve out a living in the music business.
• • •
Bryan Savage’s career took him to places most musicians can only dream about, and he’s grateful that along the way he earned a gold record, had a No. 1 hit, and saw the world while on tour.
He’s also thankful for the present, and plugging into a rich music community in Green Valley, his home of about two months.
He’s the featured act in two shows Jan. 13 for “Green Valley’s Got Talent.”
Making the choice
Savage, 70, attended the University of Central Missouri as a business major, “but I skipped most of my classes to practice. I was playing in a lot of bands by then.”
He finished the degree but didn’t have much interest in pursuing business. His family — dad owned a grocery store — wasn’t happy.
“My grandmother said, ‘Bryan, musicians are a dime a dozen.’ I’d tell her, ‘So are grandmothers’ — jokingly,” he says.
He played clarinet in grade school but switched when he noticed most bands had a tenor sax. He picked up the flute and other woodwinds along the way.
He says launching into the music business in the early ’70s was tough but exciting.
“You’re going to have some rough times to start, but that was part of the fun,” he says. That said, Savage makes success look way too easy.
He spent a year in Kansas City after college in 1974, then moved to Aspen, Colorado, with the intention of staying just a short while. Aspen is where record executives went to ski, but he discovered it offered more than access.
“That was a turning point because of all the record deals flying around and the great music in Aspen,” he says. “You didn’t have to live in Los Angeles in those days. I was there two weeks and thought, ‘I’m not leaving here.’”
Six weeks after moving to Aspen in 1975, he joined a band called Starwood, which quickly signed with John Denver’s new label, Windsong. A year later they landed a deal with Columbia Records. The band’s manager, Bill McEuen, also managed an unknown comedian named Steve Martin, who was itching for his first big break. In 1978, McEuen asked Savage to play on a song Martin was recording called “King Tut.”
“Two months later, this thing became a gold record and Steve Martin was all of a sudden a giant star,” he says.
“King Tut,” which Martin unveiled on “Saturday Night Live,” sold over a million copies and hit No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Savage thinks he earned about $1,000 for his work on the song, considered pretty good for the day. He can’t recall if he received royalties but says he recently received a check in the mail “for a couple hundred bucks that said King Tut on it.”
Al Stewart
Not long after, he was asked by musician Peter White to join singer Al Stewart’s band mid-tour. Stewart (“Year of the Cat,” “Time Passages”) was at his peak, and the tour took them through Canada and Europe. Savage performed on some of Stewart’s albums, then toured Japan and the United States during a four-year hitch with the backup band, Shot in the Dark, which also released its own work.
Savage went solo as a smooth jazz artist in the early 1980s, right around the time he says a recession hit the music industry. Meanwhile, he shared stages with Natalie Cole, Bonnie Raitt, Mick Fleetwood and Chuck Mangione, among others.
The late ’80s and ’90s were good for the genre, when “almost every city had a smooth jazz station,” Savage says. That was thanks, in part, to the popularity of saxophonist Kenny G, one of the best-selling artists of all time.
“After that, for 10 years every other song on smooth jazz radio was a soprano sax player,” he says.
Savage recorded a self-titled CD in 1993, then in the mid-'90s recorded “Cat Food,” which went to the top of the charts and whose title track became the most-played record on smooth jazz radio. But it wasn’t his biggest moment. Savage later released “Soul Temptation” with Virgin Record's Higher Octave Music. It received international airplay and has “the longest sustained airplay of any of my records,” he says.
Smooth jazz stations were disappearing in the early 2000s, partly due to the migration of music to the internet and big companies buying up what was left.
“From about 2001 on, there were national play lists which highlighted maybe 30 songs and everybody was playing them,” he says. “That’s not that different than today with any format,” but, he says, “in the long run it kind of wore the audience out playing the same stuff all the time.”
“Then the recession finished off most record labels other than the giants.”
Savage still plays occasional concerts, including with Starwood, but the way he figures it, he had a great 13-year run.
Next stage
He and wife, Michele, have been snowbirds in several places before moving to Florida for two years. They had visited Green Valley a couple of years ago, rented for two weeks and eventually decided to make it home after living in Colorado, Los Angeles and Puerto Vallarta.
“Anything is better to me than really cold, winter-type weather,” he says.
When he got to Green Valley, Savage looked up jam sessions online and came across Larry Worster, founder of Green Valley’s Got Talent.
“I contacted him and he got me involved with a jam thing here, sitting in with his band,” he says. Savage also sat in on a couple of bands locally and joined a jam session in Tucson, which he said includes a lot of Green Valley musicians.
It wasn’t long before Worster signed him up for “Green Valley’s Got Talent,” where he’ll play “Georgia On My Mind,” an original from “Soul Temptation,” and two works on flute — “Amazing Grace” and “Sirens of the Sea.” Worster’s band, Hardscrabble Road, will back up Savage on some pieces.
As for the future, Savage says he and Michele love the area and plan to stick around.
“We don’t like to move.”