concert 1.jpeg

Musicians perform at the 2022 Monsoon Concert.

 Mary McNichols

Since 2013, the Desert Hills Lutheran Church Monsoon Concert has showcased the talents of local musicians and given people the opportunity to interact with their local community.

The Monsoon Concert has been a part of DHLC since Troy Justesen, a director of worship, approached Joe Ferguson, a music director, about starting a concert for the summer.

concert 2.jpeg

Jam band-style sessions keep it loose and fun for both musicians and attendees. 
concert 3.jpeg

The 2022 concert marked the event's return after COVID-19 with close to 400 guests.


Brianna McCord | 520-547-9747

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?