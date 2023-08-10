Since 2013, the Desert Hills Lutheran Church Monsoon Concert has showcased the talents of local musicians and given people the opportunity to interact with their local community.
The Monsoon Concert has been a part of DHLC since Troy Justesen, a director of worship, approached Joe Ferguson, a music director, about starting a concert for the summer.
“It's been a lot of fun for the congregation and for the community to get involved with something like this, because during the summers, especially back then, there really wasn't very much happening,” Justesen said.
Not only was it created as an event for people to attend, but the show was also created to honor the people in Green Valley during that time.
“We wanted to do something real special in August during the monsoon season for those folks who are here in summer,” Ferguson said.
Typically, the monsoon concert features between 10 and 15 local musicians, from both the church and around the community.
“It's a big jam band of local and regional musicians,” Ferguson said. “Some of us play together outside and about Tucson, but most of us— we know each other conjecturally throughout the music scene.”
Justesen said the most unique aspect of the concert is that instead of one person leading the show, all musicians are featured and given an opportunity to present their talents.
“There are some well-known names throughout the year, some folks who are well known to folks in our community or the greater area, but there is no one person who is a headliner.”
This year’s concert will feature 11 musicians, including Ferguson like in past years.
“Especially for those musicians that we don't always play with throughout the year, and you never really know what’s going to happen, but it's always fun playing with the great talent that's up there,” Ferguson said.
While some of the musicians may be members of DHLC, Justesen said the Monsoon Concert features less traditional music than one would normally find at the church’s concerts, so everybody can enjoy the music.
“It’s a little different from our winter and spring concerts where we do focus more on the traditional choral types of music,” he said. “This concert does showcase the other types of music, or musicians and styles, that we offer during our weekend worship services that aren't necessarily of the traditional music nature.”
Aside from connecting with local talent, the concert aims to further connect DHLC with the surrounding community.
“I think it exemplifies the fact that we are a community who gets together to experience things with one another,” Justesen said. “Desert Hills Lutheran really wants to be part of the community, wants to provide opportunities for them to get to know new people and be with folks that they already know.”
DHLC pastor Mike Sager has only attended last year’s concert, and said it is a representation of what being a community means.
“It was just a lot of fun to be together as a community,” he said. “People were singing and clapping. You can enjoy yourself and that's part of what it means to be a community.”
Justesen said before COVID-19, the concert saw up to 400 guests.
“We had to do two shows, I think in 2018 and 2019, because there was too much demand and it would sell out far more quickly than we expected,” he said. “It became that popular.”
After taking a two-year hiatus, the show returned last year with the same results. As of August 4, the church sold over 300 tickets, so he expects to see about the same number of guests this year.
According to Ferguson, waiting for the doors to open is an event of its own.
“What strikes me every single time is this community shows up and they show up early,” Ferguson said.
“They're showing up and they're talking. They're interacting with people. They’re not just standing in line. They're essentially in a waiting room, but the waiting room is kind of turned into a gathering place and even the waiting is an event.”
The DHLC Monsoon Concert is an event that strives to invite members of the community to come together and enjoy themselves while also enjoying some local music.