Health experts say the more colorful your meal is, the healthier it is. And color can easily be found in a variety of vegetables.
National Eat Your Vegetables Day is June 17, and a good time to perk up your favorite meal with healthy, colorful vegetables.
Soups and salads are examples of meals that mainly need vegetables to shine. Choose a variety of veggies to add color and texture, and you’ll get vitamins and minerals as a bonus.
For red vegetables, choose tomatoes, beets, red peppers and rhubarb. Red potatoes are considered a starchy vegetable. Orange and yellow vegetables include butternut squash, carrots, pumpkin and sweet potatoes. Corn is also considered a starchy vegetable.
And there’s an abundance of green produce, with peas, zucchini, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, asparagus, artichokes, green beans, spinach, lettuce and cabbage.
All forms of vegetables — fresh, frozen, canned and dried — matter. Frozen and canned vegetables are processed very soon after being harvested, which preserves their flavor and nutritional value.
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}Zesty Vegetable and Pasta Salad{/h3}
Kristin Harvey’s cool recipe is ideal for summer because it’s served chilled. And since she’s an artist, it’s no surprise that this dish is full of color.
12 oz. box of rainbow rotini pasta
2 cups chopped, bite-size asparagus
2 cups chopped broccoli florets
1 cup each chopped red, orange and yellow bell pepper
1 cup chopped red onion
1 small can black olives, sliced
2 packets Good Seasons Zesty Italian Dressing Mix
1 cup olive oil
½ cup red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons water
grated Parmesan cheese for topping
Boil pasta until tender, about 12 minutes.
Drain, rinse and put pasta in a large mixing bowl.
Steam broccoli and asparagus until tender. Rinse with cold water.
Add all vegetables to pasta in mixing bowl and toss lightly. Using a Tupperware or similar container with a tight lid, add olive oil, red wine vinegar and water.
Place contents of two packets of salad dressing into liquid mixture. Close lid and shake well.
Pour ½ dressing over vegetables and pasta and toss
Pour remaining dressing over salad and toss again
Chill in fridge for one hour before serving
Top with grated parmesan cheese to taste
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}Pashtida with zucchini, corn and tomatoes{/h3}
Joyce Finkelstein shares this recipe from The Nosher of a pashtida, a crustless quiche that’s popular in Israel. She likes it because it can last for more than one meal.
2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon olive oil
6 scallions, roughly chopped
2 zucchinis, cut into ¼-inch round slices
2 ears of corn with kernels removed
2½ cups cherry or grape tomatoes, half cut in half
4 eggs
3 tablespoons plain flour
1/3 cup ricotta cheese
3.5 ounces fresh mozzarella
2 ounces grated cheddar cheese
1 tablespoon butter
1 large handful fresh basil
sea salt and black pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Using a sharp knife, remove kernels from corn cobs.
Heat a large pan on high heat and add kernels to the dry pan. Stir, let kernels become bright yellow and a bit charred. Transfer corn to a plate, season with a bit of salt and let half of butter melt over it.
After pan cools, place it back on medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil and zucchini slices. Stir until they’re slightly softened and begin to brown. Transfer to plate with corn and add remaining butter and pinch of sea salt.
Wipe pan with a paper towel. On medium heat, heat 1 teaspoon olive oil and add chopped scallions. Allow to sizzle and become charred for a few minutes. Stir occasionally, then remove from pan.
Add last tablespoon of olive oil and tomatoes. Let them blister and soften slightly. Season with a pinch of salt and remove from heat.
Allow all cooked vegetables to cool down.
In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs until slightly frothy. Slowly add flour and mix well. Add ricotta and mix well. Season with a pinch of salt and black pepper.
Add vegetables to egg mixture, reserving a bit of each vegetable for top. Mix well. Shred half of mozzarella cheese into small pieces and add to mixture.
Lightly grease an 8-inch round cake tin or pie dish with butter or olive oil. Sprinkle half of grated cheddar around bottom and sides. Pour the mixture into the dish. Shred remainder of mozzarella over top and add remaining grated cheddar. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper and top with reserved vegetables.
Bake the pashtida for 30 to 35 minutes until it’s fluffy and cooked through.
Recipe by Emanuelle Lee. Follow her creations on Instagram @ManusKitchen.
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}Easy, delicious corn fritters{/h3}
Back in Brooklyn, New York, my mother would make these corn fritters as a special treat, and they were gone soon after she set a platter of them on the table. It’s a sweet and delicious dinner delight that I still enjoy decades later.
1 15 oz. can kernel corn, drained
1 egg
2 generous tablespoons plain, white flour
butter for frying
maple syrup, optional
Place drained corn kernels in a small bowl
Beat one egg well, then add to corn and mix
Add 2 heaping tablespoons of plain, white flour and mix thoroughly to get a consistency that holds ingredients together.
Add butter to frying plan and allow to melt over heat
Drop a generous tablespoon of the corn/egg/flour mix into the frying pan to make each fritter about 3 inches in diameter. Fritters should be flat like a pancake.
Fry on medium/high for about 5 minutes until nicely browned, then using a spatula flip each fritter to brown on the other side.
Serve with drizzles of maple syrup on each fritter.
One 15-oz can of kernel corn makes about 10 fritters.
Corn fritters go well with chicken or fish.
If not using all the corn/egg/flour mix, cover and save remaining amount in the refrigerator for the next night.