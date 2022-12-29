The lecture room at the Joyner-Green Valley Library was nearly filled to capacity on Wednesday, Dec. 21 when Tucson Museum of Art Docent Kit Kimball gave an intense and colorful view into the life of Mexican artist Diego Rivera.
Born in December of 1886, he was married four times and had four children with three different women. His marriage to his second wife, fellow Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, was tumultuous. They divorced at one point, then remarried each other less than a year later. In total, their marriage lasted about 24 years and included multiple affairs on both sides.
“He had four wives, but his true love was art. He loved art and engineering, and his parents covered the walls with canvas so he could paint," Kimball told lecture attendees.
Rivera was a large man. At age 25, he stood more than six feet tall and weighed 300 pounds.
“He was known in Mexico as very talented and an up-and-coming artist,” Kimball said.
The lecture covered Rivera's five influential life stages. They included his early life and schooling in the 1900s; his European immersion in the 1910s; and the “Mexican Reborn” stage where he found his own style and passion in the 1920s.
Like other artists, Rivera's path to these stages was not a straight line. He experienced his share of successes and failures in the 1930s, but his enduring legacy is that of a Mexican icon.
Artists Francisco Goya and Paul Cezanne are known to have influenced Diego’s art. His paintings were shown in salons in Paris, as well as shows in New York City.
“He lived almost half his life with no style of his own,” Kimball told the audience during the lecture.
During his "experimental period," Rivera arrived in Europe in 1907 and returned to Mexico in 1921. He studied old art masters of Spain, France, Belgium and England.
Rivera tried symbolism, pointillism and impressionism, but he mastered cubism as his style.
Yet he was primarily known as a muralist. As a prominent Mexican painter, his large frescos helped to establish the mural movement in Mexican and international art.
In the 1930s, Rivera's murals were in museums in San Francisco, New York City and the Detroit Institute of Art. Five of Rivera’s portable murals were also in the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.
After the Mexican Revolution from 1910 to 1917, Rivera returned to Mexico in 1921. The new government contracted artists, including Rivera, to paint murals throughout Mexico.
Rivera, along with fellow Mexican painters David Alfaro Siqueiros and Jose Clemente Orozco, worked to create new national art with murals. Rivera’s style is known for his simple lines, simple shapes and forms, and his simple use of color.
His style also included an inclusive compassion for humanity. When he painted faces, he showed a variety of skin tones. He often painted laborers. The bulk of his work depicted Mexican laborers, but he also painted murals for the Detroit Institute of Art that showed the rise of the auto industry and focused on factory workers.
“He felt education and healthcare would lift up (Mexican) workers,” Kimball said.
He died in 1957 at age 71. Rivera's murals can still be seen at the National Palace in Mexico City. Like Van Gogh’s lasting impact on impression, Diego Rivera’s impact on Mexican art was also significant.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone