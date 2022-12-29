The lecture room at the Joyner-Green Valley Library was nearly filled to capacity on Wednesday, Dec. 21 when Tucson Museum of Art Docent Kit Kimball gave an intense and colorful view into the life of Mexican artist Diego Rivera.

Born in December of 1886, he was married four times and had four children with three different women. His marriage to his second wife, fellow Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, was tumultuous. They divorced at one point, then remarried each other less than a year later. In total, their marriage lasted about 24 years and included multiple affairs on both sides.  



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?