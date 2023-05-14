Moms are amazing. They give us life and serve as the center of our world as they nurture us through those most tender early years, then watch from the sidelines as we embark on our own journey into adulthood. Moms have a demanding, around-the-clock job with no pay or benefits beyond sticky-fingered hugs and crayon-scrawled cards. And yet, most wouldn't trade places with the highest paid CEO.
Here are a few stories from readers about their own amazing moms.
Grateful for hard-working Mom
As a child, I grew up on a farm in Minnesota that abutted a lake. I thought my brother, sister and I had the best of two worlds: animals we each named and owned, plus a lake for swimming, water skiing and fishing. As children, our major responsibilities were feeding the cattle and weeding a garden, but we lived a carefree life.
However, as I reflect back on those days years ago, I know for certain there were few people who worked harder than my parents. Times were not easy, personally or economically, following the stock market crash and results of the Great Depression. A strong work ethic was mandatory for survival.
There was a proverb during those days that stated, "A man can work from sun to sun, but a woman's work is never done." The saying suggests that a woman works more hours than a man because caring for the household and raising children are jobs that never end. That was certainly true for my mother.
When a supplemental income was desperately needed for our family, Mom creatively purchased six wooden boats to rent on what she named "Rezac's Landing" and managed that business from Memorial Weekend to Labor Day. Wooden boats required sanding, sealing and painting each season and adequate storage during winter months. During summer months while managing her business, she continued with her other chores, including baking, keeping an immaculate home, driving the tractor when needed, cutting the head off of chickens for our family meal, butchering animals and tending a garden for canning that began in the fall. I can only imagine the exhaustion she felt at the end of each day!
Today as Mother's Day nears, it seems an appropriate time to remember the woman who birthed, educated, nurtured and cultivated us as we grew to adulthood. The moms who valued a strong work ethic and taught us the importance of education, appreciating all humankind, and yes, the fact that a woman's work is never done if you want to succeed in life.
Happy Mother's Day, Mom! I'm grateful to be your daughter!
— Sharon Rezac Andersen
The perfect mother
My mom finished her “mom job” by 41. She accomplished excellence by the time breast cancer began taking her away from us at age 38. Teaching through positive words and behavior, “faith, hope, love” were her bywords. These continued to provide our guide for life after we let her go in 1971.
I’m the eldest, born after Mom and Dad returned from dashed hopes of relocating to warm and sunny California. Mom graduated with a music degree in 1951 before marrying Dad and moving west. Tragic news of her mother’s death caused their retreat within a month. Limited funds and a desire to provide companionship for my bereaved grandfather made Fargo, North Dakota their permanent home.
I recall daily summer wagon rides as a toddler, mom pulling me down our bumpy country road. When I vocalized one day, she asked if I was singing and encouraged me to keep doing it. Each of us girls were empowered to develop our musical talents. Mom played piano daily after she started dinner. It was a lovely atmosphere where we thrived. She always “prettied up” to greet Dad home from work.
Mom’s cooking, baking and canning skills enticed us. Hugs and fresh cookies welcomed us home. My favorite dinner included fried chicken and the trimmings. Birthdays gave us the chance to select the meal and cake we desired. Yum!
Mom was wise, mature and knew child psychology. Motivating and encouraging each of us individually, knowing our unique personalities and needs made her a perfect mother.
— Ellen Dickman
A Wyoming ranch woman
I grew up on a ranch in Wyoming. My mom was the epitome of a Wyoming ranch woman. She could do it all, from helping with branding, making our clothes, dressing out deer to being a midwife when we had cattle calving. With my dad gone for a few days to help neighbors, at 4:30 a.m. one cold spring morning she got out of her warm bed to check on a young heifer that was due any minute to have her first calf. Those were always the most worrisome births.
She found the heifer in the midst of calving and stayed with her to make sure everything would go well. It didn’t. After some time with no progress, she resorted to using a “calf puller” which meant tying onto the calf’s front legs and using pulleys to try to help the cow deliver her calf.
Nothing worked, the cow was losing strength, in danger of dying and losing her calf. Mom recognized the dire situation and in desperation to save at least the calf she went to the house, got my dad’s 30-06 rifle and a skinning knife and hurried back to the corral. She shot the cow in the head, cut open her belly and delivered the calf. The calf was saved, we raised it as a “bucket calf” and it grew into a healthy young heifer.
— Louise Keane, a Wyoming Ranch Woman’s Daughter
Matching clothes through the years
Three girls; daughters we. I, the oldest be. Mom made us two new dresses every year. One for Christmas — "No peeking" she'd say as she fitted the pattern, and then, the dress to each. And matching dresses for Easter. Sometimes she would match with us.
All our other clothes were hand-me-downs from older cousins. We lost mom in October 2019 and we're so grateful for the opportunity to plan a wonderful funeral for her. We will get together in June this year to celebrate Dad's 90th birthday. And we'll finally go through Mom's jewelry. We bought matching tops; we will wear them to lunch — in honor of Mom!
— Marilyn I. Luehrmann
Mom is my best friend and hero
My mom is one of my heroes. She is a fighter, a survivor, a warrior. She is surviving her second bout of cancer and I’m so proud of her journey. My step dad just left us in November and it’s been so hard. She, though, is even stronger with this loss.
No one has ever inspired me more. I’d do anything for her. My first dad was a monster but she taught my brother and I right from wrong, nonetheless. I can’t even imagine being married to that man, but she fought through it all, and again came out better with his loss. We have so much fun together. She’s light-hearted and positive, even after everything. She’s my best friend.
— Melissa Clayton
Don’t disturb the chicks
There are many other stories I could tell, but this still brings a smile to my face 20 years later. Particularly since recently there was another viral sensation of a webcam showing newly hatched chicks.
The entire family had come to my brother's home to celebrate Mother's Day. He had come across a webcam that was focused on an eagle's nest. As we gathered around the computer, Mama (Marie Tichelaar) cautioned us to be quiet as to not disturb the mother feeding the chicks.
— Irene Tichelaar Silverman
Phone extension mix-up
My memorable Brooklyn childhood was living in a comfortable one-bedroom apartment. One early evening I was on the “extension” phone in the bedroom with my friend Shelley when my mom picked up the phone in the kitchen and said, “What do you want for dinner – a lamb chop or steak?” Quick-thinking Shelley answered for me and we laughed so hard! When my mom brought my dinner in I told her that was Shelley’s choice – and it was time for another good laugh. I was about 19 or 20 when this happened.
— Ellen Sussman
A priceless treasure
My mother was diagnosed with cancer in 1950, when I was two. She was only 27 and battled the disease for two years, during which she wrote letters to my Aunt Francis, who cherished and preserved them. When I turned 50, my aunt gifted them to me. The letters offer an astounding peek at the minutiae of our daily life in the early fifties. Reading, I can almost recall the sound of her voice, and through them, I now know this remarkable woman.
Mom kept busy even through the worst of the pain, teaching Sunday school, baking a lot, entertaining, embroidering. I am thrilled to have her cross-stitch of da Vinci’s The Last Supper.
She always put a positive spin on things and expressed gratitude. She found enjoyment in simple pleasures. Laughed at her mistakes. She was brave and fair. She was a sports fan.
Sometimes Mom delivered advice, and she always acknowledged her unwavering faith in God, although she was never “preachy” about either.
Her last letter was dated October 20, 1953. She wrote: “Well, I guess I’ll have to get the girls their supper. I surely don’t feel like it, but one can’t go by feelings.” A few weeks later, she was gone.
I am eternally grateful to my Aunt Francis for this priceless gift of knowing the woman I barely knew. I hope always to model her faith, love, humor, and perseverance.
— Karen J. Hicks
When bickering turned to laughter
Growing up there was just me and my younger sister. As children often do, we bickered constantly and one day on the way home from swimming lessons it was gaunt on my mom's last nerve.
She looked at us in the rear view mirror and said, "If you Viejas don't knock it off, I'm going to make you ride in the trunk!"
We laughed because we knew she was bluffing. She never even spanked us.
We still tease her about this!
My mom and sister both live in Green Valley now. It's great that we're all so close...no more bickering!
— Nancy Steele
Comfort in troubling times
During the polio epidemic of the summer of 1952, it was feared in our town of Jackson, Michigan, that children were especially vulnerable to coming down with polio during the hottest part of a summer day. Mother had us stay inside during those blistering afternoons of that Michigan summer. She would announce during our lunch that we would not be going back outside to play during the afternoon to keep us safe from polio. She would tell us with a flourish that she would make “homemade” lemonade and read books with us in the living room, the blinds drawn to mitigate the heat from outside.
We gathered around her like puppies in the kitchen as she stood at the countertop cutting lemons and manually squishing them in a lemon juicer bowl. She poured the ice, water, lemon juice and sugar into her favorite clear glass pitcher (also used for kool-aid) and mixed with a swish of a wooden spoon. We each got a tall glass of this refreshing treat. She read a while to us, and then the four of us with Mama all laid around on the couch and oversized chairs. Then we two older kids read our books, and the two youngest paged through the Saturday Evening Post and Look magazine.
I remember the coziness of those lazy afternoons. Around 4:30, Mama shooed us outside to play. This is a cherished memory of being cared for during that scary summer of 1952. Our Mama was our Sun.
— Aline Frybarger