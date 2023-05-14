Mother's Day main photo.jpg

This depiction of a mother playing with her child was painted by Mary Cassatt in 1897.

 Collection of James Stillman

Moms are amazing. They give us life and serve as the center of our world as they nurture us through those most tender early years, then watch from the sidelines as we embark on our own journey into adulthood. Moms have a demanding, around-the-clock job with no pay or benefits beyond sticky-fingered hugs and crayon-scrawled cards. And yet, most wouldn't trade places with the highest paid CEO. 

Here are a few stories from readers about their own amazing moms. 

Sharon Rezac Anderson

Julia Wald Rezac, shown here holding one of her children, helped her family weather the financial storm of the Great Depression. 
Louise Keane

Margaret Hutt set an example for her children as a hard-working, do-it-all ranch wife and mom in Wyoming. 
Marilyn I. Luehrmann

Georgia Isley sewed dresses for her daughters every year, including local resident Marilyn Luehrmann.
Melissa Clayton

Melissa Clayton's mom, Connie Creed, stops to smell the flowers. 
Nancy Steele

Nancy Steele takes a break on a pretty bench with her mom, Alice Keene. 
Nancy Steele 1

Nancy Steele's mom, Alice Keene, flashes a big smile below her shades. 


