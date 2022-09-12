Get ready for a diverse range of entertainment during the 2022-23 season at Green Valley's Community Performance and Art Center.
The choice lineup includes solo music performers, trios and bands, plus plays, lectures and musicals.
With top talent coming to CPAC for Green Valley’s high season, it’s not too early to reserve your tickets. Take a look at three of this season's shows.
The Music of The Carpenters
Remember the successful sister-brother team of Karen and Richard Carpenter from the 1970s and early 1980s? Their familiar and beloved music and songs will fill CPAC’s auditorium with vocalists Chelsee Hicks and Josh Lamoreaux.
“The way Chelsee Hicks and Josh Lamoreaux’ voices compliment each other in perfect harmony almost feels like you are listening to Karen and Richard live. What a joy to bring this sound to audiences and a true pleasure to keep this music alive for Green Valley,” said show organizer Heather Stricker-DeBenedetti. “Chelsee is purely magnificent as Karen Carpenter."
Complemented by an artistic band and featuring “Top of the World,” “Ticket to Ride,” “For All We Know” and other favorites, this is a new concert you’re sure to enjoy.
Two shows: Friday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets: $25
In the Christmas Mood
If you’ve enjoyed theme shows by Khris Dodge Entertainment you know it’s a couple of delightful hours to relax and enjoy the stage performance.
If you haven’t enjoyed one of these theme shows, why not set aside a couple of hours and treat yourself to this year’s holiday show — “In the Christmas Mood” — with professional and personable stage talent.
Four vocalists and a six-piece band will entertain with classic holiday songs made popular by Andy Williams and Bing Crosby, including “Sleigh Ride,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Here Comes Santa Claus” and other songs of the season.
“We all remember the Andy Williams Christmas Specials of years past. This show beckons back to those days with an amazingly talented group who sing, dance and will make you laugh a little and put a warm light in your heart. The show features timeless treasures and new songs,” Dodge promised.
This year’s holiday show is complete with music, magic and comedy, too.
Two shows: Friday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets: $30
Golden Bough
If you enjoy or would like to be introduced to an evening of Celtic music, plan to attend this trio’s vocal performance with music emanating from a Celtic harp, guitar, mandolin, accordion, violin, viola, penny-whistle and bodhrán — a handheld goatskin drum used in traditional Irish music and played with a stick.
Paul Espinoza, Margie Butler and Kathy Sierra will offer an evening of original compositions plus sentimental ballads, lively jigs and sing-alongs, too.
“Our music is suited for the whole family and our concerts are a perfect time for loved ones to join together for a lively time. Since we play a variety of instruments, I think audiences are interested in hearing about some of the rare ones we play … for example, how often do you see a harp onstage outside of the orchestra?
“The audience will be hard put to sit still once we get going. We guarantee a splendid time for all,” Espinoza pointed out.
One show: Thurs, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. Tickets $20
All tickets are available at CPAC‘s box office or online at performingartscenter.org.