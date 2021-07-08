This is an ongoing series from NABUR, our online platform for local discussion. We’re introducing you to people who make our community what it is. You can join the NABUR community at https://nabur.gvnews.com.
Green Valley resident and astrophotographer Burley Packwood has had a passion for photography since he got his first camera in the third grade, but it wasn't until the emergence of digital photography that he started capturing otherworldly scenes.
"I didn't get into astrophotography until the advent of digital photography, which came in around the turn of the century around 2000," Packwood said. "That changed pretty much everything. Now you can take long exposures and not worry about the problems that film gave us."
It was around then that Packwood built an observatory at his previous residence in Seattle using his telescope and astronomy camera. When he moved to Green Valley in 2007, he constructed a seven-foot dome observatory in his backyard.
"Because of the HOA I was forced to put in a fairly small dome, so I have to use shorter equipment, but it's a wide field which allows me to take a bigger swatch of the sky, and there are certainly advantages to that as well," he said.
Packwood explained why his backyard observatory in Green Valley is in the perfect spot to capture deep sky images.
"It's because of our dark skies; that's why I moved to Arizona," Packwood said. "I knew that as I retired, I wanted to seriously get into astroimaging, and we are fortunate in Arizona. We're surrounded by large observatories which cost a lot of money.
"So there's a lot of money in astronomy, and money brings power, and that means that politically, they can limit the amount of light pollution."
While astrophotography shows us the beauty of the heavens, it can also teach us more about our existence on this tiny blue planet rotating around the sun in the cosmos.
"I think I mentioned Edwin Hubble - I think it was in 1924 - using the Hooker telescope on Mount Wilson took a picture of the Andromeda Galaxy, and saw those Cepheus variables and went, 'Whoa, wait a minute, that means that sucker is two and a half million light-years away, which is more than 10 times as far as the farthest end of the Milky Way,'" he said. "So there's real science that comes from an astrophoto, and professionals are still doing most of their science using astroimages from observatories."