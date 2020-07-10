Meet Thelma & Louise on 6th hole

Green Valley residents love their dogs. We recognize and greet Mojo, the beautiful standard poodle that frequents Desert Meadows Park. We love to see Barney and Pebbles on their daily walks in Madera Reserve.
Then there are those black lab mixes. Thelma and Louise, on the 6th hole of The Country Club of Green Valley golf course. The girls greet everyone who stops to tee off by Sharon and Gary Zola’s backyard.
The two can be seen peering over the stucco wall watching for golf carts. Standing on their hind legs and smiling at the golfers, they are hard to resist. The girls have their fan club who bring them treats and pet them.
Thelma and Louise were rescue dogs who the Zolas adopted in February 2019 from The Animal League of Green Valley and have become a joy to all they greet.