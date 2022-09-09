CJ Madsen wants to introduce himself to Green Valley by taking requests to play your favorite music.
He's the new artistic director for Green Valley Community Chorus, and is a first-year doctoral student at the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music.
He'll play two piano concerts Sept. 26 at the Community Performance and Art Center. The 6 p.m. recital is filled up; a few tickets remain for the 7:30 recital. Madsen assures that if he’s heard of the request, or if you give him the sheet music, he can play it.
He is among several doctoral candidates to broaden his experience by serving as artistic director for one year since the Community Chorus created a partnership with the UA in 2014.
Madsen earned his bachelor’s degree in piano performance in 2019, and his master's in music in 2022, from Brigham Young University.
He has been a soloist or accompanist in more than 300 concerts and has served as director of the BYU University Chorale and assisted with the BYU Men’s Chorus, Women’s Chorus, Concert Choir and BYU Singers.
Before moving from Provo, Utah, to Tucson, Madsen was involved as a volunteer in musical service in his community and church.
He said much of his inspiration comes from his belief in Christ, his thirst for powerful music and his love for his family – wife, Samm, and children Hollis, Charlotte, Jonathan and Taran.
Madsen’s mother was also a music major and has her own music studio. She began teaching him to play the piano when he was 3 and realized he had serious talent when he was 10.
“I saw the movie ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ and started playing the tunes on the piano the next morning," he said.
Madsen has invited popular local musician and chorus member Tamara Kahrimanis to join him for two-piano work in the concerts that will include pieces by Rachmaninoff. She is the accompanist for the chorus this year.
“In CJ, we are fortunate to have a highly experienced choral director to lead the Community Chorus," Kahrimanis said. "He will definitely bring us to a new level of professionalism."
Madsen and his music
Of all musical instruments, what is it about the piano that created the ideal music connection for you?
“Its depth to cover all the high and low sounds; its wide musical range spoke to me. So much music has been written for the piano and I feel I can play any style. There’s no limit.”
How did your choice of the University of Arizona for your Ph.D. in Choral Conducting come about?
“While at BYU, I visited several places in Arizona. I was impressed with everyone at the U of A. And now the students in my music classes are very kind and they come from Italy, China, all over.”
How did your idea for the coming ‘Audience Request’ concert come about?
“I can play by ear very well and I can play with sheet music. And I’ve done concerts where I take requests from the audience.”
Have you created a theme or title for the winter concert yet?
“Yes, ‘Holiday Traditions.’ Songs will focus on traditions and will include ‘Sleigh Ride,’ ‘Let It Snow,’ music about Christmas Eve and other Christmas traditions.
As a young man, what about leading a chorus of seniors appeals to you?
“My wife says I’m a 6-year-old and an 86-year-old trapped in a 28-year-old body,” he said with a chuckle.
What message about the coming Christmas concert would you like to get across to the Green Valley community?
“When times are tough there are always things to be grateful for. There’s power in gratitude.
“My goal is to entertain and inspire through songs that will touch your soul.”
Winter Concert
The Green Valley Community Chorus will present its winter concert, “Holiday Traditions” on Monday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. and on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2:30 p.m. at Valley Presbyterian Church.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door, from any chorus member and at The Book Shop, Creative Edges, Nancy Pantz, the GV-Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce, American Haircutters in Sahuarita and Donna’s Salon in Tubac.