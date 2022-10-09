Fritz Scholder didn't like stereotypes and spent a career taking them on.
The Native American artist was the subject of the first Tucson Museum of Art talk in about two years on Wednesday at Joyner-Green Valley Library, led by docent Jan Weidenhammer.
Scholder was an enrolled member of the Luiseño tribe and often said he was not "Indian." Referred to as a painter, printmaker and sculptor, his paintings broke away from stereotypical roles changing the concept of “Indian artist.”
His paintings were recognized for their powerful explanation on publicly held stereotypes of Native Americans and led Scholder into a position of artistic prominence.
Weidenhammer described him as a “groundbreaking artist with a larger-than-life personality, who rebelled against traditional indigenous art and was aggressive and challenging.”
He is described as one-fourth Native American and “Indian-Not Indian.”
“He would paint on 4-foot-by-6-foot canvases in front of whoever was there and was known for his disfigurement of the human form,” Weidenhammer explained.
Scholder painted abstract, pop art and figurative art and believed no one color is very exciting. It’s only when second and third colors are added can a painting come to life.
Weidenhammer further described Scholder as having “uncanny skills in applying paints and finding his forms with breathtaking speed and ease.”
He carefully chose background colors that would highlight his subject with brilliant colors. In one era of his painting, he chose difficult subject matter—drunks, people in bars, dead indigenous people and scenes after a massacre.
Other works portrayed humans in nature, man and dog and the border.
Scholder also created sculptures, but it was his Native American paintings that provided wealth and notoriety as a mainstream artist.
He is known for revolutionizing indigenous paintings in the U.S.
Weidenhammer said Scholder worked, taught and exhibited all over the world and received endless accolades.
“He had huge influence on modern Native American artists. His students became some of the most creative and influential indigenous artists.
“He credited his students with changing his thoughts on painting indigenous people and deconstructed romanticized indigenous art stereotypes,” she said.
