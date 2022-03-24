Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The GVR Tennis Club is home to eight teams that also play U.S. Tennis Association matches in and around Tucson. The teams are determined by age and skill level, and some players belong to more than one. Learn more about the club at www.gvtennis.com. In their own words, as reported by Kathi Skytta, meet some of the USTA players. 

Mike Kreger: How did he come to be captain of one of the teams? "I was the last person standing and did not decline." Mike played on USTA teams in Green Valley and Alaska for years. 

Frances Bouffard: "Tennis will add 10 years to your life."

Lynne Chalmers: Recently played with a torn rotator cuff. The team won. 

Kevin Brockley: Skytta calls him "one of the best offensive players ever." 

Brian Bouffard: He's a retired airline pilot and never loses his composure, and he's all over the court. 

Judy Taylor: She puts such force in her volleys that "other players have run off the court."



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?