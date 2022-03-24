THE YOUNG AND THE REST OF US: Debra Hall, MJ Bartley, Lisa Gundersen, Julie A. Winrich, Frances Bouffard (captain), Karen Philpott, Jeani Voss, Margie Rowland, Susan MacLellan. Not pictured: Judy Hudson, Amy Hajduk, Dawn Colias, Patty Hansen, Lynne Chalmers.
GREEN VALLEY GIANTS: Kevin Brockley, Rip Fulton (front); Mario Ibarra, Brian Bouffard, Rayy Wardlaw, Sonny Martinez, Mike Davis, Bill Voss, Larry Wolfe, Charlie Dolezal, Tim Keillor. Not pictured: Mike Kreger, Bruce Goad.
GRAYHOUNDS: Don Herron, Mike Davis (front), Sonny Martinez, Larry Wolfe, Brian Bouffard, Terry Sual, Kevin Brockley, Gunnar Gundersen.
RATTLERS: Brian Bouffard, Randy Beerman, Ray Wardlaw, Charlie Dolezal, Larry Wolfe, Mike Davis, Tim Keillor. Not pictured: Bruce Goad, Chris Olson.
PRICKLY PAIRS: Dave Schauer, Brian Hermes, Ed Hinkley, Kelly Klund, Tom Ransburg, Rip Fulton. Not pictured: John Pietralik, Dan Groshens, Terry Wisner.
HEKAWEES: Kevin Brockley, Mario Ibarra, Brian Bouffard, Sonny Martinez, Larry Wolfe, Mike Davis, Gunnar Gundersen, Tim Keillor, Rip Fulton. No pictured: Dave Wightman, Rich Hogan.
The GVR Tennis Club is home to eight teams that also play U.S. Tennis Association matches in and around Tucson. The teams are determined by age and skill level, and some players belong to more than one. Learn more about the club at www.gvtennis.com. In their own words, as reported by Kathi Skytta, meet some of the USTA players.
Mike Kreger: How did he come to be captain of one of the teams? "I was the last person standing and did not decline." Mike played on USTA teams in Green Valley and Alaska for years.
Frances Bouffard: "Tennis will add 10 years to your life."
Lynne Chalmers: Recently played with a torn rotator cuff. The team won.
Kevin Brockley: Skytta calls him "one of the best offensive players ever."
Brian Bouffard: He's a retired airline pilot and never loses his composure, and he's all over the court.
Judy Taylor: She puts such force in her volleys that "other players have run off the court."
