Gardens have been an attractive and favorite subject of artists for centuries. One reason might be that gardens give artists a pleasing, colorful and natural subject to paint.

Gardens were especially popular with the impressionists whose vivid use of color paired with broad brush strokes and appreciation of nature were a perfect match with gardens for their subject.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?