Gardens have been an attractive and favorite subject of artists for centuries. One reason might be that gardens give artists a pleasing, colorful and natural subject to paint.
Gardens were especially popular with the impressionists whose vivid use of color paired with broad brush strokes and appreciation of nature were a perfect match with gardens for their subject.
Originally scheduled for an April 5 Tucson Museum of Art lecture, the "Artists Who Painted Gardens" lecture was moved to March 15 where docent Jaye-Lynn Trapp spoke and focused on 10 artists who cultivated and painted gardens.
She described the art lecture as “A travel trip where we go from place to place and meander through a series of paintings created by 10 artists,” including Monet and Renoir in France; Louis Comfort Tiffany in Spain; Van Gogh in the Netherlands; Kandinsky in Germany; and American impressionist Georgia O’Keeffe.
One noteworthy painting is “Two Sisters (On the Terrace),” an 1881 oil-on-canvas by French artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841-1919) and is part of a collection of the Art Institute of Chicago. The painting depicts a young woman and her younger sister on a terrace with a small basket of balls of wool. Beyond the railings are shrubbery and foliage with the Seine River behind it.
Renoir began the painting in April 1881, and on July 7, 1881, the finished piece was bought by art dealer Paul Durand Ruel for 1,500 francs. In 1925, the painting was sold to Annie Swan Coburn of Chicago for $100,000.
After his death in 1932, the painting was bequeathed to the Art of Institute of Chicago, where it has been since 1933.
Lecture attendees looked at art by Louis Comfort Tiffany (1848–1933), who worked in the decorative arts, he is best known for his work in stained glass.
Trapp also focused on Vincent van Gogh, who loved to paint irises — the first flowers he saw from his window during his stay at an asylum.
There have been some changes in the remaining lectures by the Tucson Museum of Art. Check the topics and dates by calling TMA at 520-624-2333.
