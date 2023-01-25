For the month of February, the large display area at the Canoa Hills Recreation Center will be filled with an imaginative variety of clay pieces made by the artisans of the Green Valley Recreation Clay Club.
Clay Club President Julie Jacques said the show usually has between 80 and 100 pieces created by 50 to 60 artists. The exhibit will include pieces thrown on the wheel, hand-built and sculpted, plus raku and horsehair pieces.
“Janice Walker does outstanding wild animal sculptures, which will be in the show. Janice teaches sculpting wild animals for us at the studio. Connie Davis will have also her very popular whimsical plaques on display,” Jacques said.
Tom Krahe created a few large artistic pieces in deep blue that he said are different from what other clay artists were creating.
“As a former interior designer, I saw one piece that got my attention, and I realized I can do that,” he said.
Years ago, Krahe took a clay course in college. When he picked up the art form again at the clay studio 14 years ago, he said it all came back to him.
What does he enjoy most about working with clay?
“It’s the motion of the wheel. I throw the clay and it’s relaxing.”
Carol Randall has been working with clay for 25 years and created a pair of sister cacti with stand-out color and plenty of details and design. For these two pieces, she used a 25-pound block of clay and said it took a couple of days to complete the work.
“I hand-do each rib. The more texture I put on, the better the glaze shows. The poppy, I made by hand. I like working with clay, everything about it. I’ve taken wonderful classes and the people are friendly,” she said.
She added that the clay studio includes people from varied walks of life, and she enjoys that. Phil Hoy is another clay artisan who uses the studio.
“The design I’m using, I’ve been doing it for a few years. It’s all mine and includes a bit of Van Gogh style,” said Hoy.
He pointed out the "sgraffito" on one piece. In Italian, "sgraffito" means "scratched." It involves putting down a preliminary surface, covering it with another, and then scratching the superficial layer so that the bottom color shows through as a pattern.
Besides giving Hoy something creative to do, he also enjoys the hand-building and wheel classes in addition to seeing people’s reactions.
An artists’ reception will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Canoa Hills Recreation Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol. The public is invited to enjoy snacks, refreshments, new art and camaraderie.
