For the month of February, the large display area at the Canoa Hills Recreation Center will be filled with an imaginative variety of clay pieces made by the artisans of the Green Valley Recreation Clay Club.

Clay Club President Julie Jacques said the show usually has between 80 and 100 pieces created by 50 to 60 artists. The exhibit will include pieces thrown on the wheel, hand-built and sculpted, plus raku and horsehair pieces.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

