First of all, it's pretty damn scary to contemplate that we are well beyond the influence of the futuristic movie "2001: A Space Odyssey," which debuted in 1968.
HAL has reached AARP status. A lot of us have children HAL'S age.
Regardless of antiquity, the view from here has changed little; mankind still has flaws and hopes. Here is a list of wishes for what lays directly ahead, 2020.
The older you are, the shorter the menu. First comes health. No need to categorize the endless diet of aches and pains that are companions with the aging process. They have been accepted, if not embraced.
For instance, your arms, when receiving a nudge or bump, turn into a Jackson Pollard canvas, featuring blacks and purples. I was dimly aware of this condition among older folks when I was young. Paid little attention. Well, hello there. Welcome to the late innings.
The children and grandchildren are acutely in focus. I hope that they can derive the most of their individual talents and strengths. The message? Life can be hard sometimes, so don't squander what you have. Advice? Strive for happiness. It is not complicated. Aim high and enjoy the effort, even if it falls short. Cowards never try.
For my contemporaries; some of you will endure a disappointment in 2020. You get my drift.
Remember that Washington is a place where self reward is behind every speech and vote. The place reeks of narcissism. Advice: Avoid getting caught up in the rah, rah for my team stuff. If your candidate loses, he or she will be taken care of. At your expense.
Ten years ago a South Dakota rancher put it this way: "The problem with politicians is that they never use the word 'earn'." Will Rogers couldn't say it better. My wish for 2010 is that the Western Movie channel takes over CNN and Fox.
On the wish list: A device that allows you to track the phone numbers of robo-call representatives, so when rising at 3 a.m. for bodily needs, I can give them a call to chat.
Sadly, years ago I gave up on the Peace Train. Man's DNA has not progressed since Cain slew Abel. Notice that I gave women a pass; the future will reveal if they earned it.
The best of the bargain would be a stalemate of sorts.When selflessness replaces selfishness, let me know. The recent observation that participation in funding charities has declined in the past 10 years by millions of U.S. households is a sad commentary. But sometimes these things run in cycles. The current cycle should be turned to "Rinse."
Americans are unique and forever tinkering with their images. The USA is still an ongoing experiment that has shown exceptional resiliency.
I have lived in the North, the East, the South, and now the West, experiencing city, urban, and country living; have traveled across the U.S. many times
and have driven, walked about, and enjoyed 47 states. This is one great place to hang your hat.
Flawed? That depends on your point of view, but for my money, the USA is incomparable. Take some trips next year and find out for yourself.
Lastly, I wish that you can enjoy what you see and experience every day. The gift of life is precious. I look at the mountains and desert and am grateful for their majestic existence. I won't be hiking them anymore, but their histories and grandeur still captivate.
Finally, enjoy your treasure. I live with mine. For the coming year, the wish is to become a better man, lift that bar a notch or two.
Gonna work on that.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western researcher and lecturer. He belongs to the Western Writers of America. He can be reached at: scottdyke65@gmail.com