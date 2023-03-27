There are certain things that are mysterious: the end of the universe, millionaire politicians, airborne multi-ton planes, and women among them. For me, the concept of a radio broadcast is beyond comprehension. Unseen transmissions floating around and entering a car are above my intellectual paygrade.
The radio invention was credited to Guglielmo Marconi when he sent a wireless telegraph in Morse code in 1895. However, it is way more complicated than that. There were steps along the way provided by Heinrich Hertz in 1885 (electromagnetic waves), Reginald Fessenden (a Canadian who transmitted the first public broadcast), and Radio Corporation of America.
RCA, formerly known as American Marconi, was the hallmark for the ensuing mania caused by the novel invention in the 1920s. The idea of home entertainment swept the nation. Radio ruled for decades.
The venues offered by radio quickly expanded. The shows varied as did their audience. Without a doubt, the most popular were the "soaps.” Soap operas got their monickers by legitimate means; examples of sponsorship included Procter & Gamble, Rinso, Swan Soap, Dreft and Drene shampoo.
The earliest soap was "Clara, Lu, and Em,” an ongoing tale of three sorority sisters and their exploits. Over time, stalwarts such as "A Brighter Day," "Guiding Light," "As the World Turns,” "One Man's Family" and "Stella Dallas" filled the landscape with devoted listeners.
Comedy also reigned. "Fibber McGee and Molly," "The Fred Allen Show," "Amos and Andy" ( weirdly voiced by two white guys) and "The Great Gildersleeve" (a spin off from Fibber McGee) were national favorites. Jack Benny, who was sponsored by Lucky Strikes, and Bob Hope got their start in radio. "Ed Wynn the Fireman" was a big hit.
There were others that used the radio as a springboard. Eve Arden was one of several that would convert their show to television. Her popular vehicle was "Our Miss Brooks." Red Skelton also used radio to build his stardom, as did Abbott and Costello. TV's biggest hit in the late fifties, "Father Knows Best," got its start on the radio.
The westerns followed suit. Screen stars Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, et al. were radio features. "Hopalong Cassidy," "Red Ryder," Fort Laramie" (with the voice of Raymond Burr), "The Six Shooter" (featuring film star Jimmy Stewart), "Tales of the Texas Rangers" (with Joel McCrea), "Have Gun Will Travel," and "Death Valley Days" all got their start on the radio.
The greatest of all TV westerns, "Gunsmoke," was a hit on the radio first. The difference between Matt Dillon's portrayals in the two media forms was astounding. The TV version starred James Arness, who was 6' 6." The radio voice of marshal Dillon was supplied by William Conrad, a more than stocky 250-pounder. Conrad would eventually convert to the small screen, starring in "Cannon" and doing the background voice for "The Fugitive."
A very sick kid, in bed for over a year, had a radio as a companion that not only gave entertainment, but, along with penicillin, probably saved his life. How could I know that "Inner Sanctum" and "Stella Dallas" were a cure?
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone