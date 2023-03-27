There are certain things that are mysterious: the end of the universe, millionaire politicians, airborne multi-ton planes, and women among them. For me, the concept of a radio broadcast is beyond comprehension. Unseen transmissions floating around and entering a car are above my intellectual paygrade.

The radio invention was credited to Guglielmo Marconi when he sent a wireless telegraph in Morse code in 1895. However, it is way more complicated than that. There were steps along the way provided by Heinrich Hertz in 1885 (electromagnetic waves), Reginald Fessenden (a Canadian who transmitted the first public broadcast), and Radio Corporation of America.



Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.

