MEANDERING THE MESQUITE: WHAT WERE THEY THINKING? A Catalogue of Unusual Christmas Gifts

Not every gift brings joy. Some are, simply put, strange and can present (double meaning) a dilemma for the receiver. What do you do when upon tearing off the wrapping, find a pair of argyle golf socks embroidered with a drunken caddy? Smile at the donor and wish him indigestion.
Sweaters can be an example of a Christmas gift that has zero opportunity of usage. The occasion for wearing a wool garment with an inane message are slim or none; and slim left town.
Nearly 60 years ago my mother took up knitting. She gifted me with an example. It was not unattractive. However, it weighed 30 pounds. The last usage was a wrap for a deer hind quarter.
Recently thumbing through the vast web sites of gifts, I came across some exotic choices. What follows is a few that caught my eye.
Throwing Knives: Technically, these missiles are called dirks or daggers. There was one enterprising offer that presented a combination that should please anyone that desires mayhem sans the noise of a revolver. The kit includes 3 knives and three small axes. Not exactly my idea of a six shooter, but lethal nonetheless. Not recommended for a gunfight.
Bicycle Seat Belt: Dandy protection until you realize there is trouble ahead requiring immediate dismount.
3 AA Batteries: $7.50 gets you a "Gift Not Included" present.
Covid Tree Ornament: A replica of the virus construction that, by next Christmas,will be outdated by a newer strain. Only $20.
Therapy Dough: If you knead (ouch!) this mental health aid, $24 will get you a day, a week, or a month supply, depending upon your neurosis. It also can double as spackle.
Pocket Chainsaw: I would expect there is an operational guide for men. $30.
Hand Free Doggie Bag Holder: Not for restaurant use. $10.
A companion theme gift: Tick Removal Tool Kit- six for $35. Hey, that's less than 6 bucks a tick. Double usage-cacti removal.
Manure Tea: Use on plants. I kid you not, $20
Peanut Butter Knife: $13. C'mon, man!
Avocado Ripening Wool Sock: $17. Hurries the process. (For those interested, I have a drawer full, $5 each.)
Orangutan Adoption Kit: $60. Words escape me on this one.
A plethora of bizarre food products: My favorite? Beef jerky flavored with root beer habanero. Quart of beer required.
Shoppers note: Post Christmas sales of these items are available. I would start the bidding at $1.00
For the lot.
Prospero Año Nuevo!
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western researcher and lecturer. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com