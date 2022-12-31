The history of celebrating the opening of a new year dates back to 2000 B.C., when Babylonians cheered on the god Marduk as he killed the sea goddess Tiamat.
His reason? Unknown. Obviously, this part of the world (now called Iraq) has a history of gender insensitivity.
Back then, March was the first month in the calendar. A revised calendar appeared in 46 B.C, thanks to Big Julie Caesar. The expanded year featured Janus as its lead month. Janus was the god of new beginnings.
In 1562, the finalized Gregorian calendar appeared. Along the way, some pretty strange customs developed to recognize New Year's Day.
Spain adopted the practice of eating 12 grapes. Holland opted for round cakes to celebrate, some of which were laced with coins. No doubt the dental field of that day had a hand in that. China did it up big with fireworks.
Greece's party was accented by hanging onions. No comment. Folks in Denmark like to throw crockery at their friends' houses. Really? Ecuador burns scarecrows. In South America, colored underwear is donned. I kid you not. Yellow for good fortune, white for peace, and red for love. No mention of chartreuse.
The southern states enjoy a special New Year's Day dish. It features black-eyed peas and collard greens mixed with pork. When we lived there, neighbors in North Carolina would invite us over. I loved it. My wife, a vegetarian, would turn ashen.
The first day of certain years is also a day of historical firsts in some cases. On January 1, 1862, the first income tax was introduced as a result of the Civil War cost. On January 1 of the following year, the Emancipation Proclamation was enacted. The first day of 1892 saw the debut of Ellis Island.
A particular favorite New Year's Day for this author was 1818, when Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" took a bow.
Interesting stuff, but the biggest event of any New Year's Day centers on football. The first Rose Bowl was held January 1, 1902. Actually, it was billed as "The East-West Tournament Game." Held in Pasadena, The Michigan Eleven suited up against Stanford.
Michigan was a phenomenal powerhouse. Stanford offered no resistance and got crushed 49-0. In those days, a touchdown was worth the same as a field goal; five points. The forward pass had yet to be incorporated, debuting in 1906. Michigan rushed for 527 yards. Stanford fumbled nine times. The Stanford captain called "finsies" with 8 minutes left. It would be another 14 years before football returned to Pasadena.
In an odd twist, the Michigan coach, legendary Fielding Yost, had coached Stanford the year before. Yost was considered the equal of Knute Rockne. He innovated the use of linebackers. His teams posted a splendid record of 198 wins, 35 losses and 12 ties. At Michigan, he produced one of the all-time great dynasties. Over a six-year period, Michigan would win 57 games and lose only two.
So, here we are in the futuristic sounding year of 2023. The ultimate sci-fi movie, "2001: A Space Odyssey," was made 55 years ago. Its impact has already faded in the rearview mirror.
How's that registering on your depression meter? Oh, well.
Pretty sure this day will find me well rested, even if I hung in there for the ball drop (10 p.m. local time). That is darn late. Priorities have changed.
Happy New Year
Feliz Ano Nuevo