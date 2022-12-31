The history of celebrating the opening of a new year dates back to 2000 B.C., when Babylonians cheered on the god Marduk as he killed the sea goddess Tiamat.

His reason? Unknown. Obviously, this part of the world (now called Iraq) has a history of gender insensitivity.



Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?