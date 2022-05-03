Meandering the Mesquite: UNCONQUERED BY THE APACHES — Pete Kitchen, A Resolute Rancher

A lot of tough guys lived in South AZ Territory. They had to be. The Apaches were not exactly a welcoming committee bearing baskets of good will. They would tolerate the intrusion of the white eyes, until it served their purpose to do otherwise. Then they would raid and kill. The most dangerous grounds lay between Nogales and Tubac, along the Santa Cruz river; Apache country; and home to Las Lagunas, the ranch owned by Pete Kitchen.
Pete settled in Az Territory in 1854. The soft-spoken Kentuckian with the wide sombrero came with his wife, Dona Rosa. The fertile river land appealed to him. His vision would construct a produce and hog-raising venue.
He made no attempt to coexist with the Apache, but instead he built a virtual fortress, replete with gun stations and sentinels who patrolled the roofs armed and ready to combat intruders. His spread was self contained, featuring blacksmiths, saddlers, and wagon makers. The men who worked the nearby fields strapped rifles to their plow handles. Did this deter the Apaches?
Nope.
They raided the ranch many times. Lives were lost in the encounters. Some of the hogs became pin cushions for their arrows. Kitchen held fast. Neighbors came and went. Some stayed with permanent addresses in local cemeteries. Kitchen did not budge. Even the killing of his adopted son Crandal did not shake Pete from this ground. Troubles escalated during the Civil War as the western troops were moved east. Kitchen persevered.
His ranch-fortress was so famous it was described in "On the Border With Crook," a significant historical book by John Bourke, written in 1891, describing the Indian Wars. The book details Las Lagunas right down to the slot holes for rifle use.
In no time, during the Cochise war, the Apache took particular interest in harassing the ranch. Pete, ever aware of danger, was said to have never taken the same route twice. In spite of the threats, he became very successful. He virtually controlled the hog market. In 1872 a Tucson newspaper reported Kitchen had sold “14,000 pounds of ham and bacon at $.35 per lb."
Imagine what that would fetch at today's prices.
Violence was a permanent companion. A robber accosted Pete, but Pete disarmed him; and Pete took his money. Looking at the few coins, Pete returned them in disgust with the warning to "clear out of here!" Pete tracked three horse thieves with the net result: one dead, one escaped, and the third, while tied by his neck to a tree, was placed on his horse. Pete reckoned that the horse must have wandered off and the guy hung himself.
You bet.
One of the best shots of the Old West was reportedly made by Pete. During a raid, one Apache straddled a rock some 500 yards distant. He turned and disrespectfully flipped up his loincloth. Kapow! No mention was made of the location of the deadly shot, but it's a pretty good guess he would not be riding in the happy hunting grounds.
Pete was a legend in his own time and would easily engage others in his later years. Among his friends were regional icons John Rockfellow and lawman Jeff Milton.
Kitchen sold his ranch and retired to Tucson. He became a fixture in the saloons and gaming houses. He would lose much of his fortune. He died in 1895. The Arizona Historical Society paid his $40 funeral bill.
Bourke had, years earlier, given, unknowingly, his epitaph. "Pete Kitchen had more encounters with Indians than any other American settler."
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com