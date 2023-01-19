You're gonna need your waders for this one. Two aging fishermen, both professional storytellers, hooked up (ouch!) to swap some tales.
Greg Knowles, born and bred in Iowa, has spent his life pushing nouns against verbs. For a goodly portion of his life, Greg worked as a copywriter. He wrote for TV and major corporations such as Dow, Eli Lilly and McDonald's. He also worked in radio.
In 1978, Greg got bit. Hard. A fly-in trip to remote Ontario sealed his future. The hook was set. He was officially a fisherman. If you don't get the feel of this madness, think of golf without the aggravation.
Since Greg was a freelancer, he shaped his talent to fit his passion. In 1989, he decided to cash in on his experiences and wrote some episodes that featured a character named "Doc," a wizened angler with a cadre of funny buddies and experiences.
He sent the manuscripts to outdoor magazines, and got a bite (ouch, again) from In-Fisherman, a fishing magazine out of Minnesota. This particular publication was dedicated to an audience of hardcore, dead-serious fishermen.
Of the experience, Greg commented, "Hey, they took a chance!"
The magazine was intrigued by the humor that came with the column. It was given an official title by the editor in chief: "North With Doc."
"They thought it was a good fit and gave me free rein. Mostly because of my career history as a copywriter," Greg explained.
200-plus columns later, Greg is still at it. An example of his humor can be found in a column that featured how the boys tried some recipe sophistication with their catch. On the menu was walleye pike, a great-tasting fish. The recipe called for shredded walleye strips to be placed in a broad leaf salad soaked with oil and vinegar, crumbles and croutons.
The end result was not well accepted by the group. They changed the meal to peanut butter, Snickers bars, jerky and warm beer. Perfect.
Greg says that being paid for his passion is an occasional side benefit to writing a published column. Many times over the years, fishing companies such as lure manufacturers have provided perks such as gear, trips and outback flights.
"I haven't bought any fishing gear in 30 years," Greg said.
He also writes a column for the Rocky Point Times called "Ask Cp't Greg" that has been featured for 15 years. In addition to writing, Greg has also fished the Sea of Cortez extensively.
His fishing tip: "Use salted minnows."
Turns out, Greg and I had enjoyed similar backgrounds of ocean angling and fishing remote Canadian waters. After Greg finished his stories, I told him some of mine. It is an old fisherman ploy. Last liar wins.
Then the stories really flew. Caribou in the boat, huge rays landed, partridge in a tree – well, you get the idea. Two columnists sharing common ground. Greg took up ukulele and guitar playing, while I swapped a fishing pole for a six-iron. The difference between us is that he is still a fisherman.
Gotta envy that.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone