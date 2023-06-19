Part 2 of 2
Rarely does Hollywood put out new releases with the same subject matter in succession. It just isn't done. Oops, that is exactly what happened in 1993-’94. "Tombstone" was released in 1993 and "Wyatt Earp" several months later, in 1994.
For this author, it was just too good to be true. The "Wyatt Earp" flick was expected to be superior to its counterpart. A Lawrence Kasdan vehicle ("The Bodyguard" and "Silverado" were his bona fides) featured mega star Kevin Costner. Ironically, Costner turned down the "Tombstone" lead prior and was replaced by Kurt Russell. "Tombstone" would become one of the most-watched Westerns of all time. "Wyatt Earp" was an enigma.
"Tombstone's" debut was less than special. Reviewers did not see the intrinsic value store of entertainment. Of course, Westerns are rarely rated high by the New York Times and other vehicles that use like mannered, snobby elitist critics that get downright giddy over psychological slants that message society. It's a Western, for crying out loud.
"Wyatt Earp" was a bit more to their liking. Over time, the public would overwhelmingly opt for "Tombstone."
The Kasdan/Costner flick traces Earp from puberty to middle age, chronicling his many adventures. Of course, the Tombstone years are primary to the movie. There is a commonality embraced by the two movies: lots of historical errors. Wyatt's early years are reasonably followed.
But, when the movie gets to Lamar, Missouri, things start to go south. His young bride, Urilla, dies. Wyatt, grief stricken, burns their house. Never happened. Wyatt heads into so-called “Indian Territory” and robs a man and gets jailed. More nonsense. The real flesh and blood Earp did have a brush with the law over a stolen horse in Arkansas. He never was tried. Court records revealed that two others were also indicted. One was released and one found not guilty. Unlike the movie, Nick Earp, his father, was not even there, let alone setting Wyatt free.
At this juncture, the film has Wyatt getting heavily involved in buffalo hunting, including teaming with Bat Masterson. In reality, Wyatt probably concocted the tale for a biographer in order to cover his involvement in an embezzlement charge in Lamar. He probably hung out with his half-brother Newton during that time. Years later, Bat Masterson gave credence to the buffalo story. However, Bat was notorious for his big windies, and often would sell "original" guns of historical significance that he bought in a New York City pawn shop to willing dupes.
When "Wyatt Earp" centers on Tombstone, the script vacillates between fact and fiction. The same bit of poor casting that "Tombstone" used was equally found in "Wyatt Earp." The Fred White town marshal role was played by an actor who was too old (Fred was about 30). Also, the movie shows White walking the streets with his wife before he was shot. Fred White's wife was in California at the time.
Another major error was the exchange between Josie and Wyatt when she tells him she saw him before, killing a man in Dodge City. Wyatt did indeed have a hand in a shooting (the victim did die), but Josie was certainly not there.
The gunfight scene is a reasonable historical rendering. (There were and are conflicting takes on the battle; and always will be.) My picked bone is portraying Wyatt adorned with buscadero (low slung holster) trappings. In fact, the iconic promo for the picture displays Wyatt/Costner "drawing" his pistol from belt and holster.
The 1881 Wyatt, as he ambled down Fremont Street to destiny, had a pistol in hand. He placed it in his coat pocket before confronting the cowboys. The pocket was specially made of lined leather for easier removal. No belt. No holster.
I have no problem with the pensive ending when Wyatt, at middle age, with Josie in tow, hears a young man tell of Wyatt's saving his uncle "Johnny" from a lynch mob. Actually, it was more likely that brother Virgil did the "saving." He did make money from the Alaska strike, but it was not mining, rather from the operation of the Dexter saloon.
There is a lot to like with the casting of "Wyatt Earp". Costner is close to Wyatt's body type, and his cool and detached demeanor is pure Wyatt. Mare Winningham is a convincing replica of Mattie, Wyatt's sad and doomed (common law) wife. Dennis Quaid is a perfect fit as Doc Holliday: gaunt, drunk, temperamental and loyal. It was Quaid's misfortune to have followed Val Kilmer's version in "Tombstone" that forever captured the imagination of movie watchers.
Give some kudos to "Wyatt Earp" for introducing younger brother Warren to the screen. However, his portrayal suggests that he was shocked by his older brother's cold-blooded demeanor during the vengeance ride. In truth, Warren (his first name was actually Baxter) was a non-principled bully and even unpopular with his family. He was shot and killed in Willcox, Arizona. A cowboy who Warren had bullied did him in. Warren had erringly brought a knife to a gunfight. Showing how little the town thought of Warren, his killer was not even arrested.
The inclusion of James Earp in the movie was a historical plus. James was not one of the fightn’ Earps, but he was a player in the Tombstone saga. Also, kudos for the Virgil Earp character (Michael Madsen). The portrayal of Ike Clanton (Jeff Fahey) is spot on. If the two movies could be melded, I would incorporate the Johnny Ringo script from "Tombstone" and the acting of Michael Biehn into "Wyatt Earp." Biehn was perfect. Just sayin'.
Of course, there are a plethora of minor period piece errors. But, hey, it's a Western.
When comparing the two movies, "Tombstone" and "Wyatt Earp," you can see both sides. "Wyatt Earp" is more factual, and the casting provides realism. For example, Val is much heavier than Doc was. But, clinically, "Wyatt Earp” is too long, too boring, and generally lacks pizzazz. "Tombstone" won over the audiences, even if "Wyatt Earp" is the better film.
So, go ahead and hang me.