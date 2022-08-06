Meandering the Mesquite: THE ORIGINAL ARIZONA PIONEER

Last in a 6-part series
High in the Italian Alps, in 1645, a male child was born. This event would eventually alter the landscape of Northern Mexico (New Spain) and beyond; long before there was an Arizona.
The noble Chini family christened him Eusebius. He would become known as Father Kino.
Kino, from birth, was destined for the priesthood. His family's wealth and religion paved the path. His educational journey moved him through Italy to a Jesuit school in Austria. He was a bright and curious student. His exposure included astronomy, cartology, mathematics and animal husbandry.
Kino drew heavily upon the teachings of Galileo, Descartes and Newton. Kino's goal of starting a mission in China was dashed when he lost a cast of lots to a fellow priest. His fate then belonged to the New World.
When he arrived in Mexico in 1681, he made an immediate impact. He was appalled when he saw the slave labor usage by the Spanish mine operations.
Kino was not appreciated by his sponsors. To understand the unhappiness with the new priest, you need to grasp the Spaniards' multiple goals in New Spain (Mexico). True, the missionary zeal to convert the local population of Indians was a noble quest, but not the only aim. The search for precious metals and the conquest of a bountiful new world were driving forces for Spain. They did not send conquistadors with the religious convoys for God's work alone.
Kino would travel to Baja (California) and settle in present day Arizona. Tumacácori was a primary mission for him. He taught local Indians much about agriculture. His adventuresome core pushed him to explore the origins of the Gila, Colorado and Rio Grande rivers. Kino mapped much of what he saw.
He introduced cattle and horses to the region. The Spanish Barbs , a superior breed of horse, were brought by Kino. His travels took him to previously manned Spanish missions. Most notably, he traveled west and was disappointed to find a place in ruins. It had been a Hohokam village dating back to the 13th century. Kino named the ancient ruins — Casa Grande.
Danger was forever lurking. A fellow priest was murdered by Tubutama Indians. Drought was a constant unwanted companion. Kino often offered prayers for the "blessedness of rain." In 1700, his foresight led him to construct a small operation near present-day Tucson. His vision would be fulfilled decades later by the Franciscan Order. San Xavier del Bac ("White Dove of the Desert") is a national treasure. All in all, Kino created over 20 missions in Mexico and Arizona. He was a prolific writer and left behind many details of his ordeals and triumphs.
Kino spent his last years in Magdalena in northern Mexico. He died in 1711. The town celebrates his life every year with a large festival.
For centuries, his final resting place was unknown. A Tucson priest and several avid admirers located his remains. His skeletal remains were extracted (under a police station), and encrypted for view. Ironically, such a large influence of Arizona history apparently resided in a very small body.
Father Kino has had much written about himself. None are as eloquent as those penned by longtime friend Jane Candia Coleman Boyer. Jane, a gifted bestselling author with many awards to her credit, spent years researching Kino, resulting in her classic poem "The White Dove." Her work brought her celebrity status at the Magdalena celebration of Father Kino. In closing, these lines from the poem gives her thoughts on what could have or should have been Kino's last words.
My path has never been straight
My route one of details,
in this I mimic life
That lonely journey of dedication inspired choice
So many journeys
So many vanished years
Oh Lord, I hear.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com