Credit_Plimoth-Plantation_Mayflower-II-7-30-538-850x850.jpg

Mayflower II, a full-scale reproduction of the Mayflower, was built in 1956, and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

 Plimoth Plantation

When you cross the North Atlantic seas, expect trouble. Case in point, the Titanic. Her April sailing enjoyed decent weather but had some difficulty with a floating ice sculpture. End result: two-thirds of the crew and passengers died. Since then, ships have used technology to change their path when making the crossing.

So much for the cruise liner's problems. Using that as a guide, imagine you are making the crossing 400 years ago in a wooden (oak) vessel with no motor, four masts, six sails, on a ship that measures about 100 feet by 26 feet. In other words, a minnow when compared to the orca-like Titanic. Complicate the trip by attempting the journey in late fall, a traditionally sea- angry time, as the November winds are fierce.

Christopher Jones

Christopher Jones, captain of the Mayflower
Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 10.46.43 PM.png

Bernard Gribble's painting, "Pilgrim Fathers boarding the Mayflower."


Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.

