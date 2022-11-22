When you cross the North Atlantic seas, expect trouble. Case in point, the Titanic. Her April sailing enjoyed decent weather but had some difficulty with a floating ice sculpture. End result: two-thirds of the crew and passengers died. Since then, ships have used technology to change their path when making the crossing.
So much for the cruise liner's problems. Using that as a guide, imagine you are making the crossing 400 years ago in a wooden (oak) vessel with no motor, four masts, six sails, on a ship that measures about 100 feet by 26 feet. In other words, a minnow when compared to the orca-like Titanic. Complicate the trip by attempting the journey in late fall, a traditionally sea- angry time, as the November winds are fierce.
The Mayflower boasted no stately cabins. Moreover, the ship had inadequate provisions, no bathrooms and was overloaded with passengers.
It was built in 1608, in Harwich, England. The purpose of her being was to transport, and indeed she did, hauling timber and wine to and fro from England, France and Ireland. Her name was derived from the flowering shrub crataegus monogyna, a thorny hawthorn. You needed to know that.
The principal owner, Christopher Jones, was her captain. He was a very capable skipper. He would be tested severely. In late 1619, a group of outcasts in Holland contracted Jones to arrange a voyage to the New World.
They were known as separatists. They had abandoned England to escape religious persecution. Years later they would become known as Pilgrims.
The contract called for two ships to sail. The arranged payment was 1,700 pounds, to be paid in the manner of furs and cod harvested in the Americas, over a seven-year period. The other ship, the Speedwell, proved to be unseaworthy and, after a few futile attempts, returned to port. Many of the Speedwell's passengers boarded the Mayflower, resulting in a seriously overloaded condition; 102 passengers (including women and a few children) and 37 crew set sail on Sept. 16, 1620.
It is nothing short of miraculous that only two died during the perilous trip. One passenger, a lad named William Butten, and an unknown crew member. On a brighter note, a child was born. She was called Oceanus.
For the most part, however, the sailing would turn out to be a trip from or to hell. The provisions were meager. The ship ran out of decent edibles after a couple weeks. The remaining meals would consist of hardtack, salted (and rotten meat) and beer. (Curiosity got the best of the author, and, upon researching, he found no passenger nor crew or ship owners who bore the name Budweiser.)
102 passengers occupied the tween deck, which lay in the middle of the ship's three decks.
They shared the space, (60 feet by 25 feet and a five-foot head clearance) with a small sloop and 12 canons. They had no privacy, sea sickness was rampant, and, due to a lack of windows, the stench was overpowering.
Besides, given the November weather conditions, it was forever cold and damp.
And on top of all the above, there were no bathrooms. Mostly, that function was carried out on the prow of the ship, a location called the forecastle deck. Imagine slop buckets.
For those who are nautically challenged, there was another location that one would think was appropriate. However, the poop deck lies in the rear of the ship, behind the steering deck, and functions as a navigational observance point.
Maybe, just maybe, the shipbuilding industry in its infancy lost track of fore and aft.
Halfway to the Americas, the winds became so strong that the sails had to be struck.
A mast was damaged but a giant screw stabilized the rigging. During the storm and repairs, the ship would bob around the angry waves with no direction or power. A Gordon Lightfoot ballad about a ship disaster, "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," has the haunting lyrics that would describe their plight: "....when the winds of November come early."
A serious thought was given to abandoning the journey.
During the harrowing crossing, the passengers would remain below during most of the trip, no doubt wondering if their flight from England was ill-conceived.
The Mayflower found landfall at Cape Cod on Nov. 19, 1620, hundreds of miles from their planned destination. I doubt that anyone aboard the ship cared to venture farther. They had been at sea 66 days. Much of the trip and the subsequent founding of the Plymouth Colony was recorded by passenger William Bradford. His notes were discovered in 1854. He would become the colony's governor.
Longfellow immortalized three of the group. They were a love triangle consisting of Myles Standish, John Alden and Priscilla Mullin.
Standish, whose wife perished the first year, along with half the colony, was seeking a replacement. However, Priscilla had the hots for John Alden, the ship's barrel maker. Their marriage produced a huge American legacy of offspring.
The first Thanksgiving included invitations to the locals, the Wampanoag tribe, led by chief Massasoit.
Consider them early fill-ins for future uncs, aunties, and in-laws. Football had yet to be invented, but a lacrosse game could have been entertainment.
As for the fate of the Mayflower, she met an inglorious end. She sailed back to England, minus some crew, and was sold for salvage; price, 128 pounds. Her demise was not without a hoax or three that emerged centuries later.
Although her initial purpose was mundane, the Mayflower would enter history unparalleled for accomplishment. She will forever be remembered as the conveyance that would change the world forever.
Her adventure would rival the Argo. Bid her ventissecundis.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.
