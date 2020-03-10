Meandering the Mesquite: THE LAST WESTERN LEGEND — Traywick Broke the Mold

Let's be real clear. If you want to know anything about Tombstone, anything, Ben Traywick, historian emeritus of the town, is where you start. And where you end.
Ben has a way of creating a big first impression. His mother knew first. Ben entered the world in August of 1927, weighing in at just under 12 pounds. It was the start of a notable life that, as yet, is still vibrant and significant.
At 92, he is Tombstone's most famous citizen. He is internationally recognized as the final word on the old mining camp. We'll get back to that. Let's take a stroll back to Tennessee, over 90 years ago.
Ben's rural upbringing (Watertown, Tenn) resembles a Mark Twain yarn. His training came from the woods and the books. His parents, Benjamin and
Sybba, divorced when he was 12, but both contributed to his education with encouragement and urging.
"My father used to take me on trips to Florida in his truck, as a reward for my learning," Ben said.
Ben also had a mentor. "Uncle Tad" taught Ben about the woods and how to handle life. He was a former slave. He would watch over Ben while his mother and grandmother were working.
Ben well remembered his older friend: "When he was young, he dug trenches for the North. Often he would glimpse Rebel cavalry.” Tad told him, "They was big and mean lookin', and armed real good."
Thaddeus "Tad" Tippett passed away in 1937 at 99 years.
Traywick would be tested early by other boys, a typical rite of passage in the South. "If you wanted to get ahead, you had to lick somebody. I got pretty good at it."
In the Navy!
When he enlisted in the Navy in 1943, he was but 15 years old. "I was big for my age and they weren't too particular," Ben said.
He served as a gunner's mate aboard the destroyer USS Jenkins. The ship garnered 15 major battle stars while in service in the Pacific theater.
"We dodged torpedoes, kamikaze attacks and other Japanese war ships. In '45, the turret next to me took a direct hit, killing ship mates,” he pointed out.
In Borneo, the Jenkins ran into a mine that blew a big hole port side, causing six casualties and severely disabling the ship. Ben recalled, "We limped back to Long Beach (Calif.) on one engine. It took 30 days."
(A side note: Ben's father also served in the Army during WWII, an unusual event, but normal for the Traywick brand. Ben's father's grandfather rode with Nathan Bedford Forrest).
Long Beach had provided another bombshell. Her name was Marie. After a short courtship, they married in August 1945.
Ben re-upped and served for three years on a gunboat in China. His stay there kickstarted a lifelong passion for Chinese culture. His departure from China soil was abrupt. Communist troops showed up.
When he was mustered out, Ben decided to pursue higher education. He earned a degree in chemistry from Tennessee Tech in 1953. His work history included mining giant Asarco and progressed to the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, with efforts on uranium separation.
Later, his talents were supplied for Aerojet-General and United Technologies. He was a mainstay with the Polaris Project, which culminated in the first missile launched from the ship George Washington in 1961.
One tough town
Tombstone caught his fancy during a trip from his California ranch. Ben fell hard for the old silver camp. "I told Marie I was going there, and she could come,” Ben said with a laugh.
He secured a management position with the nearby Apache Powder Co. This was secondary to his passion for the legendary Tombstone story. The rest is history.
He formed acting groups and published nearly 40 books, dozens of pamphlets, and a staggering total of more than 1,000 articles in newspapers and magazines.
No one is his equal in the documenting of Tombstone. Ben served as the official town historian for nearly 40 years. He shared conversations with movie stars and celebrities, including John Wayne, Jack Palance, Sam Elliott and General William Westmoreland.
Marie died in 1997. He met his current wife, Mary Delores, in Tombstone. She has been his beacon. Mary has even ventured into the writing field with cookbooks.
"God saw fit to give me two beautiful women,” Ben said.
He is the most genuine man I ever knew, and a stalwart friend. We go back a ways. He is contemplating another book.
As I left, his words were “I'll be writing until I'm 100, if only in my head." And I don't doubt it a bit.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of the Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@mail.com