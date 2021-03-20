Meandering the Mesquite: THE DUST BOWL — America's Forgotten Tragedy

Recently, this column featured a woman who was born in the plains. She had a hard life. It could have been.worse. Much worse.
She missed the era when part of the Great Plains was devastated. The 1930s would be forever marked as catastrophic. The stock market crashed and a lengthy economic malaise gripped the country and the world.
A part of the country was totally crushed. It became known as the Dust Bowl. It encompassed territory that was situated in parts of Nebraska, Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas.
The history of the region is significant. Coronado trekked through in his quest for riches in 1540. The Apache held sway until the Comanche dislodged them.
The Comanche were formidable. Their movements were swift due to their excellent horsemanship. The nomadic life was explainable; they followed the buffalo herds. The buffalo supplied all their needs: clothing, tents, and food. Even their weapons. The string for their bows came from the big shaggies. Life was good.
Then, the white man came.
The American Indian stood in the path of progress, and he was dangerous. The Indian Wars were not the lethal blow. Killing off the buffalo was.
There was a good reason for the Comanche hatred of Texans. These men slaughtered the herds wantonly. In 10 years, the chief sustenance of the American Indian was, for the most part, eliminated, paving the way for Manifest Destiny.
The advent of the 20th century brought large numbers of folks to the region. The lure was free land. Devious speculators spun tales of idyllic promise. (My grandparents were among the thousands that bought it lock, stock and barrel.)
The land had good soil with abundant grass. It was begging for the plow. Wheat prices were attractive. What could go wrong?
Everything.
Noted authors Willa Cather and Edna Ferber wrote memorable novels about the plains. John Steinbeck captured the exodus from this region in "The Grapes of Wrath,” possibly the finest of American novels.
But the complete ruin that was to be called the Dust Bowl went unrecorded, as America focused on the fate of cities filled with the homeless and unemployed.
What happened? The answer is biblical by definition.
The soil eroded. Poor management, or lack thereof, was a factor. The gods then intervened with fury.
No rain. Clouds of grasshoppers. Wheat prices plummeted. And then came the dust storms.
The hardened remains of the top soil, which lost its roots when the prairies of grass were eliminated by the plow, turned to a fine sand which became airborne. Great columns whipped up by the ever-present winds that since time accompanied the plains, would rise over a thousand feet, only to descend on everything and everybody. (To get a handle on the size of these dust storms, even the eastern seaboard was affected.)
There was no resistance because the Dust Bowl offered no protection. It was treeless and flat, lord was it ever flat. The dust blocked the sun for weeks at a time, killed livestock and children. Doctors identified the cause of death as "Plains pneumonia." Ironically, many families had been drawn to this region to escape the polluted air of the eastern cities.
Several hundred thousand people abandoned the Dust Bowl in the '30s. Ninety years later, it still is a barren wasteland. The activity in that span was limited to German POW camps and internment settlements for Japanese Americans during WWII.
Today, it is home for pigs and penitentiaries.
A nuclear bomb could have done no worse.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com