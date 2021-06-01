First of two parts
Leading up to World War I, the U.S. economy had shown modest strength, buoyed by the commerce generated from the war in Europe. After our entrance, and because of the post-conflict transition, the finality of “the war to end all wars” brought about a bit of a tail spin.
In 1921 the Dow Jones Average (the most recognized barometer of that era) stood at 1060. What was to follow was a stupefying ascent. Innovation wedded ballyhoo and the power of pent-up consumption led the American public to open their wallets.
No cash? No problem. The soon-to-be embraced practice of buying on credit (or time) eliminated that road block. In other words, you can have it all now, just forget about ancient admonishments about debt. It was the grease for the axle.
Before we take an analytical look at the stock market then, we need to recognize the changes in society. Forbidden topics were opened up. Think sex. Women were in the vanguard of change. The Victorian influence was tossed to the winds.
They could smoke. They could drink. They could hike their skirts way, way up to the knee. Necking and petting brought no stigma. Religion was challenged.
The war was over and it was time to party. And corporate America paraded out a slew of enticements. Henry Ford made his product affordable to middle America. Westinghouse and RCA produced and delivered a new dimension, radio, that provided entertainment to the hustings.
Freeman Godsen and Charles Correll cashed in with their series of two black men with comedic lifestyles. Interestingly, both portrayers were white. The show? Amos and Andy.
American Telephone and Telegraph shrunk the country and made it more intimate. Woolworth brought a variety of products to Main street.
Sports zoomed in popularity, with an all-star lineup of athletes that the public worshipped: Bobby Jones, Jack Dempsey, Bill Tilden, Red Grange, and a fun loving, over-weight baseball player named George (sometimes called “Babe”).
Curiously, the most pious had their influence, although not in the manner they wished. Their crusade against all evils culminated in the passage of Prohibition. This experiment was a glaring example of why Washington should stay out of the lives of its citizens.
The largest impact on society was not the intended sobriety. Quite the opposite. It was the genesis of organize crime. Washington did not grasp the obvious fact that an unenforceable law is a bad law. Still don’t.
Anyway, some citizens were delighted. The public enjoyed being naughty, hoisting their bathtub gin in a speakeasy, and Al Capone made a fortune.
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}Big Bull Market{/h3}
So, with this manic era dubbed the Roaring Twenties, where did the stock market stand.? It stood taller than a sequoia. From the low ebb in 1921 to the zenith in the fall of 1929, the market rose five fold. A goodly portion of the move came in the last 18 months.
The market was a constant discussion point at work, at the local tavern, and at the dinner table; not only New York, but also included were Keokuk and Prairie View. Long the sole bastion of the very rich, the Big Bull Market embraced all that had an extra dollar. The sky was the limit.
Below are the price comparison of some leading companies as they spiraled upward during the last frenetic thrust:
General Electric: March 1928: 129 / Sept. 1929: 396
Union Carbide: March 1928: 145 / Sept. 1929: 413
Radio Corp: March 1928: 95 / Sept. 1929: 505
Westinghouse: March 1928: 92 / Sept. 1929: 313
Montgomery Ward: March 1928: 133 / Sept. 1929: 466
Anaconda Copper: March 1928: 55 / Sept. 1929: 162
AT&T: March 1928: 179 / Sept. 1929: 335
(several prices have been adjusted to reflect splits, rights, etc)
Besides these, there were lower grade securities that enjoyed even loftier price movements, spurred on by unseemly Wall Street promoters. But it was all good. There were some cautious market naysayers, but they were drowned out by a gaggle of economists and financiers that knew better.
Upon reflection, the clay-based footage of the market was fundamentally on shaky ground. But, there were fortunes to be made.
A noted quote at the time by Max Winkler: “It (the market) was discounting not only the future, but the hereafter!”
Next — Part 2: Crash!
Scott Dyke was a Wall Street broker from 1966 to 1973. He is a member of the Western Writers of America and can be reached at: scottdyke65@gmail.com