Six guns and fisticuffs are not the only venues for the A-list of movies. For instance, "Fried Green Tomatoes" is a personal favorite. So, admitting to a modicum of sensitivity is not a hanging offense. The following list is comprised of women who were game-changers.
In chronological order, the females who changed the culture.
The All Star List
Pearl White: She was a giant in the early days of silent pictures. Her series "Perils of Pauline"(1914) created a big stir in the fledgling industry.
Playing the damsel in distress was a bit daunting. Pearl was up to it, as she was quite athletic. For the record, she is often depicted as the wriggling lady tied to the railroad tracks by the evil mustachioed villain. That was not her. It was filmed by a knock-off studio.
Mary Pickford: The Canadian-born star dominated the silent film era. She teamed with Douglas Fairbanks to represent the first glamorous Hollywood couple.
Mary made the leap to "talkies" and won an Oscar in 1929 for "Coquette."
She teamed with other Hollywood icons D.W. Griffith and Charlie Chaplin to form the legendary United Artists Studio. Pickford, in her day, was called "queen of the movies."
Fay Wray: Think big monkey. She played the role of Anne Darrow, the young woman who experienced a terrifying adventure with an oversized admirer ("King Kong," 1933), which by any standard is still the best "Kong" ever made. Fay made her movie debut in 1925 at 18 and well-deserved the title of "queen of scream." Wray died in 2004 at age 97.
Marlene Dietrich: Despite never winning an Oscar, she turned her performances and real-life activities into an unforgettable package. On camera or off, she was the total siren.
Marlene's lovers included a bevy of leading men and, allegedly, the father-son combo of Joe Kennedy and Jack. She set the bar for sexual norms for women.
You can pick the height.
Greta Garbo: This Swedish bombshell excelled in roles depicting tragic characters. The three-time Oscar nominee retired from acting in 1940 at age 35.
She led a reclusive lifestyle that was often penetrated by the American paparazzi. She was on record for "hating crowds and most people." Her famous line, "I want to be alone," became part of Americana.
She was noted for having a vast art collection.
Vivien Leigh: Clark Gable was a no-brainer for the role of Rhett Butler in "Gone With the Wind."
After much publicized hand-wringing by the studio, Leigh was chosen to play Scarlett O'Hara.
Best Hollywood decision ever. She won an Oscar. Years later, playing opposite of a young method actor named Marlon Brando, Vivien won another. Her husband, Lawrence Olivier, was considered the best of all Shakespearean actors. She was a match for him.
Leigh, often troubled with inner demons, died in 1964 at age 54.
Bette Davis: She was labeled by critics as the most definitive actress in movie history. She was nominated an incredible nine time for Oscars and won twice. Bette was totally consumed by her craft and her disdain for celebrity status was well displayed.
She was the first woman selected as president of the Motion Picture Academy and remained a top billing for 50 years.
Joan Crawford: Joan was the alpha to Bette's omega. (Late in both careers, the longtime rivals played off each other in the blockbuster, "Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?") Joan had a constant passion for stardom. It consumed her.
Specializing in rags-to-riches roles, she won an Oscar for "Mildred Pierce" in 1945. She was a groundbreaker for the film noir genre. Her adopted daughter, Christina, wrote a scathing tell-all book, "Mommie Dearest," which became a box office hit.
Christina had the good sense not to publish before Crawford died.
Honorable Mention
Barbara Stanwyck: Four Oscar nominations, "Big Valley" television series, three Emmy Awards
Marilyn Monroe: She took up where Dietrich left off, including romancing Kennedys. But they were different in their styles. Marlene was a predator and Marilyn a victim.
Faye Dunaway: Exuded sexuality in varied roles: "Bonnie and Clyde" and "Thomas Crown Affair." Three Oscar nominations, including a win for "Network." One Emmy.
Sigourney Weaver: Just for "Alien" alone!
Halle Berry: Only Black woman to win a Best Actress Oscar, for her performance in "Monster's Ball."
Jodie Foster: Made the list with her three examples of interaction with crazies, "Taxi Driver" with DeNiro, the very frightening "Silence of the Lambs" and the also frightening real-life stalking by John Hinckley Jr.
The Finalists
Runner-up Meryl Streep is the actor's actor. Meryl has garnered a mind-blowing 21 Oscar nominations. She has three golden men for her efforts
The Winner
Hands down, it's Kate. Hepburn blazed trails for 50 years in Hollywood (and elsewhere).
The lady with the high cheekbones and unmatchable voice first grabbed an Oscar in 1934 for her performance in "Morning Glory," and 48 years later, she won her fourth for "On Golden Pond."
Her movies with longtime partner Spencer Tracy as well as other screen giants are classics.
Her effort with Humphrey Bogart in "African Queen" made this one of Hollywood's greatest films.
There is hardly a difference between her on and off screen persona. Kate changed the perception of women, like it or not. She not only marched to a different drummer, she replaced the entire band.
Weigh in with your picks.